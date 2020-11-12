Watch Depeche Mode's Wholesome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Acceptance Speech

The three best friends that anyone could have.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Legendary electronic music band Depeche Mode has officially joined the ranks of David Bowie, The Beach Boys, The Clash and more after receiving the honor of being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The honor is regarded as one of the highest achievable accolades for recording artists in our time and traditionally is commemorated at an annual award show. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, the ceremony went virtual in 2020 and was broadcasted via an HBO special. When the trio took the screen to accept their award, the speech was fitting for three giddy musicians who could never have believed they would reach these heights. 

The group, consisting of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Andy Fletcher, have been making music together since they were 18 and you can really feel the love between them. Oftentimes animosity can form within a band together for so long, but that's not the case with Depeche Mode. They are just a group of gifted weirdos who are happy to have found each other. 

Depeche Mode are true trailblazers for both electronic music and rock music. Their 1990 album Violator holds the title as their most known and beloved piece of work, featuring global hits "Enjoy The Silence" and "Personal Jesus." To this day, DJs and producers remix and rework these tracks into their sets, further proving that their influence will be around long after they're gone. 

Depeche Mode was inducted alongside Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, and The Notorious B.I.G., among others. You can view the full Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2020 here.

