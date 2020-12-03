Watch the Design Museum's New Documentary Celebrating Black Electronic Musicians in London

"The New Rave" highlights some of London's most prominent Black musicians and their relationships with electronic music.
The Design Museum in London has a very close relationship with the world's electronic music scene. With a recent exhibit centered around the godfathers of electronic music, Kraftwerk, the museum explored some of the genre's pioneers. Now, The Design Museum seeks to highlight some of electronic's current innovators. 

The New Rave is The Design Museum's new documentary that will delve into some of London's most prominent Black musicians, in collaboration with creative studio Play Nice. "The current Design Museum exhibition Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers tells stories of some of the rebels and mavericks who helped build the world of electronic music," said the Museum in a statement, also posing the question, "...but who are the creatives shaping today’s scene and moving it forward?”

Interviews with DJ Mali Larrington-Nelson (aka Shy One), Touching Bass boss Errol Anderson, DJ Tash LC, and Bone Soda Collective's Tommy Gold should help answer that question. The New Rave features all of these figureheads and more, speaking on their experience and intricate relationships with electronic music.  

"This story is about acknowledging the past and presenting the future of electronic music, through our cast who have been inspired by the countless Black musicians in this space," said Play Nice. "Our cast, who are also inspirations in their own right shaping sonics and nightlife in London, are now undoubtedly going to shape a whole industry post-lockdown.”

Check out The New Rave below.

