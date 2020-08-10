Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Announce New Gaming, Music, and Lifestyle Agency

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have teamed up with video game industry mainstay Miranda Huybers for their new gaming, music, and lifestyle agency, The Smash Universe. The organization will provide management assistance to content creators and gamers in addition to developing both real-life and digital events. They also will partner with global brands and use their platform to expand online and offline exposure to help their partners' marketing and public relations efforts.

Also joining the trio is Nick Depauw, head of SMASH Esports, Nick Royaards, Dimitri & Vegas and Like Mike's manager, and Smash The House Records' Perry van de Mosselaar and Dwayne Megens. In a press release, the former Activision and Nvidia employee, Huybers, spoke on her latest venture and explained how creating something like this was a longtime dream of hers.

Creating a new universe in which both the gaming and music world are combined has been one of my dreams for years, and that's why I'm happy to work with this awesome team to introduce everyone to The Smash Universe. Focusing on online content creation as well as unique concepts, we want to be part of an extensive customer journey and be there for everyone, anytime and anywhere.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are going live today, August 10th, on Twitch with some of their debut signees. You can tune into the organization reveal live at 12:30PM ET here.

