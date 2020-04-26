Diplo and Dillon Francis Joined by Terry Crews, Charli XCX, Trippie Redd, and More for Virtual TikTok Prom

During these harrowing times, Diplo and Dillon Francis have been on a mission to conjure brighter days. They have been hosting live stream after live stream in a concerted effort to connect with their fans, and this time, they went above and beyond.

On Saturday, April 25th, the two plucky producers live-streamed a virtual prom on TikTok for those whose formals were effectively quashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A myriad of celebrities in the music community joined in on the fun during the stream in an effort to unite in the name of cancelled proms everywhere, including Charli XCX, Trippie Redd, Terry Crews, David Dobrik, and Madison Beer, among others. It was Crews, however, who provided one of the highlights of the night.

In a surreal moment, Diplo and Dillon Francis dropped Vanessa Carlton's iconic single "A Thousand Miles," prompting Crews to break out into Carlton's classic dance from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" before an awkward picture from his actual prom is displayed. Leave it to the steadfastly tongue-in-cheek DJ duo to troll someone in such a unique and endearing way.

FOLLOW DIPLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/diplo

Twitter: twitter.com/diplo

Instagram: instagram.com/diplo

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/diplo

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic

Twitter: twitter.com/DILLONFRANCIS

Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dillonfrancis