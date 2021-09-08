September 9, 2021
Study Reveals Music Workers With Disabilities Don't Disclose Them to Employers Due to Fear of Discrimination
Publish date:

Study Reveals Music Workers With Disabilities Don't Disclose Them to Employers Due to Fear of Discrimination

71% of the respondents stated that their disability was non-visible.
Author:

Possessed Photography

71% of the respondents stated that their disability was non-visible.

A new study conducted by Harbourside Artist Management and funded by the Arts Council found that many music professionals don't disclose their non-visible disabilities to employers or colleagues.

The study, which surveyed nearly 150 people in the music industry who have a disability or long-term health condition, found that 71% of the participants stated their disability was non-visible. Of those 71%, 88% mentioned they "sometimes" or "never" disclose their condition to those they work with. 69% admitted they believe this non-disclosure put their health and safety at risk.

The participants also stated they don't disclose the information out of fear it would make them seem less capable, receive less work, or precipitate discrimination. According to a previous Arts Council study, 1.8% of music professionals identified as having a disability.

ada disability

Recommended Articles

_DSC1552
EVENTS

Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles

On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Sensorium Galaxy Adds Armin van Buuren to Lineup for Upcoming VR DJ Sets

van Buuren joins Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox and more as artists scheduled to perform in Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM metaverse.

Elements-Festival-1631016598
NEWS

Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.

"With my own lived experiences I was keen to embark on this research," said Harbourside Artist Management founder Ben Price, who has a non-visible disability. "I myself have a disability that I didn’t feel able to disclose, and I wanted to explore the perspectives of others in a similar position, as well as solutions of what can be done to improve disabled representation in the music industry."

Price's goal with the research, he says, is to encourage and empower people with disabilities in the music industry.

"This aim is not necessarily to ask more people to disclose their disabilities but to encourage an environment where those conversations are normalised and more people with a disability or long-term health condition can be welcomed into the industry—at all levels—without barriers," he added.

In addition, music professionals with disabilities or long-term health conditions are severely underrepresented in the music industry. 90% of participants agreed there is a lack of visibly disabled people, which contributes to the under-representation. 

79% said a lack of opportunities during their youth were also a factor in the under-representation. 73% pointed at the music industry's demand for extended work hours and not providing the flexibility professionals with disabilities may need.

Tags
terms:
ADADisabilities

Related

Adele
NEWS

Musicians are Three Times More Likely to be Depressed, Study Finds

MusicTank and the University of Westminister found that 68.5% of respondents stated they experienced depression.

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 7.18.21 AM
INDUSTRY

Disabled Musicians Face "Significant Barriers" to Music Education, New Study Shows

The "Reshape Music" study recommends more representation of disabled people in the music industry, including in venues and educational organizations.

General
FEATURES

New Program Aims to Create Opportunities for Deaf and Disabled People in the Music Industry

It will also offer guidance for music businesses to better equip themselves for inclusivity within the working environment.

Music vinyl CDs
NEWS

Your Music Taste as a Teenager Influences Your Adult Taste, According to Study

A new study by the New York Times concluded that the music you listen to when you're a teenager sticks with you the rest of your life.

Rock Am Ring Festival
NEWS

Simple Spelling Error Leads to Fear at German Music Festival

Always proofread your work before you publish it.

discord
FEATURES

From Fan to Family: How Discord Gave Artists a Platform to Connect With Purpose

The "24-hour diner of the internet" fosters community for artists, gamers, and hobbyists unlike any other social media platform.

43509330_447002789039437_1161925714564349952_o
INDUSTRY

With New Global Directory of Creators, FEMNØISE Works to Close the Music Industry Gender Gap

Using an interactive geographical map, music professionals who identify as female or non-binary can now find each other across the world.

DJ Swivel Jordan Young
INDUSTRY

The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is meant to be shared.