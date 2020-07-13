DJ Mag Announces Weekly Livestreams in Honor of Top 100 List

Each year, the controversial DJ Mag Top 100 list becomes a major talking point in the EDM world. Artists seem split between battling for the top spot or denouncing the list entirely.

This year, the dance music publication will be hosting weekly livestreams for two months, which will serve as a countdown to the countdown. The voting is set to begin on Wednesday, July 15th. For the fourth year in a row, proceeds from the list will be donated to support Unicef in their battle against COVID-19.

Each Saturday and Sunday from now until September, DJ Mag will host performances from many EDM mainstays and underground stars. Organizers stated that Saturdays will see sets from artists on the main DJ Mag Top 100 list while Sundays will feature artists from their house and techno-friendly, Beatport-powered Alternative Top 100 DJs list. So far, they've revealed that David Guetta, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Carl Cox, Nicole Moudaber, and last year's winning act, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, will be taking the virtual decks, alongside many others.

The first DJ Mag Top 100 virtual festival is set to take place on July 18th and 19th with Saturday and Sunday episodes coming each week until September 19th. For more information on the weekly series, head over to DJ Mag.