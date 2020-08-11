The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel has launched two new YouTube series called "Story Time" and "Just The Tips."

Too many big players—artists, songwriters, producers, engineers—think they have the “secret sauce” in what it takes to be successful. They found a method that’s worked for them and don’t share their expertise with others for any number of reasons. What they fail to realize is that their success will be different than mine, yours, and, well, just about everyone else in music.

Not DJ Swivel, though. He doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is to be shared. He's proven that time and time again with his Full Sail University mix sessions of Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” The Chainsmokers’ “Closer,” and BTS’ “Euphoria” as well as countless other interviews and track breakdowns he’s done over the years.

DJ Swivel has now started two new YouTube series to share his experiences and knowledge in the music business. The “Story Time” series will cover stories and experiences of working in the music business while “Just The Tips” will be focus on showing his workflow and process via production tutorials, screen captures of sessions, and much more.

His first "Story Time" video tells the story of how he was working with Duro and ended up landing his first ever major label mix.

"It really came as a need in my plugin business to create visibility," states DJ Swivel in a recent podcast episode of When Life Hands You Lennons. "I’m connected with a lot of other YouTubers and am in this ‘mastermind chat’ that Game from Busy Works Beats started. In my view, you want to have a direct connection to the customer. This is something a lot of plugin companies have missed the mark on."

People don’t relate to screens or products. They relate to people, and YouTube is a great platform to portray personality, show off products, share stories, and connect with your audience.

One advantage that DJ Swivel has over his plugin business and new YouTube series is that he has a successful track record. The records he's worked on—from The Chainsmokers to BTS to Jay-Z—speak for themselves, but he realizes that not everyone is going to know who he is. And that's why it's important to him to further his brand by continuing to be the voice and face.

"YouTube is an exciting way to build a personal brand right now because it doubles as a social media channel and as a search engine," said branding expert Phil Pallen. "It’s a great opportunity to share more than just a completed wor—a song, for example. Stories, experiences, and sharing the process make for content that resonates with fans."

DJ Swivel’s worn numerous hats throughout his successful career. He began in 2005 in New York City under Duro, the CEO of Desert Storm Records. His expansion into the industry led him to work with artists such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Pharrell, and many others. He started working with The Chainsmokers in 2015 by first mixing their Roses EP and then doing production work for their follow-up, Collage, which won him a Grammy for the mixing of "Don’t Let Me Down."

He also won a Grammy in 2012 for Best Traditional R&B Performance for Beyoncé's single "Love On Top," which he recorded and mixed alongside the rest of her 4 album. In 2014, he founded Headliner Magazine and SKIO Music, a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of music and simplifies the licensing process.

