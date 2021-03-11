New Survey Reveals COVID-19 Has Influenced DJs to Stop Pursuing Music Careers

Tough times for live performers amid the pandemic have caused some to rethink their career path altogether.
One year into safety regulations and social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the news that many DJs and other live performers have had to change career paths may still come as a shock to some, but it's an ugly truth in a locked-down world. 

According to a new survey by Pirate.com, 70% of responding DJs in the United Kingdom have been forced to retrain in other fields. While 29% of those DJs have moved into music production, a whopping 26% of respondents shared that the pandemic has made them less likely to pursue a career in the music industry altogether. 

"I was running club nights in Glasgow," said one anonymous respondent. "After cancellation clauses in contracts and flight companies going bankrupt, we’ve lost everything we’d invested in the brand."

General

A large number of DJs suffered significant financial losses during the global COVID-19 lockdown period.

Though some of the survey's respondents felt that a forced reset in the music and live events industry has brought about a positive and significant cultural change, a staggering 54% of DJs suffered financial losses in 2020. Many took the time off to hone their DJ and music production skills, but others have retrained and taken on new career paths entirely. 

While the future remains uncertain, many have faith in the UK's "roadmap" COVID-19 exit strategy, and are hopeful that things pan out for a full reopen of clubs and venues in June 2021.

Source: NME

