Facebook Continues Vigorous Efforts In the Virtual Music Streaming Space With Hiring Spree

Following the game-changing news that Facebook is rolling out new monetization features for Facebook Live creators, the social networking titan is gearing itself up to continue its concerted effort to bolster its influence in the virtual music streaming space.

As detailed in a report by Music Business Worldwide, Facebook is currently embarking on a music business hiring spree in anticipation of the licensing and accounting challenges associated with the undertaking.

In a recent blog post, Facebook announced that owners of Pages will soon be able to “...charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences.” With no discernible end to the pandemic in sight, it was only a matter of time before Facebook twisted the knife into its efforts to carve out their share of the increasingly competitive music livestreaming environment.

In their report, MBW unearthed an array of new music-related job ads posted by Facebook. In addition to the vital role of Lead Council—Music, they are looking for high-level individuals to fill the positions of Partner Marketing Manager, Music Accounting Manager, Strategic Planning & Operations Analyst, Music Business Development Manager—APAC, and Digital Marketing Lead—Media Partnerships, with the latter two roles requiring a combined 22 years of experience.

H/T: Music Business Worldwide