With New Global Directory of Creators, FEMNØISE Works to Close the Music Industry Gender Gap

Using an interactive geographical map, music professionals who identify as female or non-binary can now find each other across the world.
Femnøise

Launched in 2017 as a music industry collective for women, transgender and non-binary creators, Barcelona-based organization FEMNØISE has been actively working to close the gender gap through activism, discussion forums and virtual community building. 

With the launch of a new interactive map on the group's website, FEMNØISE's nearly 2,000 members from all backgrounds in the industry can now find each other around the globe, making a smooth system for professionals and emerging talent to forge new relationships and hire each other. Looking at the big picture, this move will empower the collective's network to make meaningful connections and expand the pool of creators with marginalized gender identities.

“Our idea is to serve as a bridge between different needs, and profiles that fit the demand,” Natalia San Juan, the founder and CEO of FEMNØISE, told IQ Magazine. “For example, if you are preparing your tour and need a guitarist or tour manager; if you want to look for a photographer to renew your book or find a designer for the cover of your next album, you can find [them] on Femnøise. The connections are as diverse as the profiles that connect.”

In addition to the new map, FEMNØISE also hosts online forums on its website for different interests and affinity groups, where users can share new releases and give advice on using new technologies, among other uses. There is also a call for instructors to teach virtual courses on tech and music business to the collective at large.

Source: IQ Magazine

