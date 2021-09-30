September 30, 2021
New Study Reveals Fewer Than 800 U.K. Musicians Make Livable Wage From Music Streaming
Publish date:

New Study Reveals Fewer Than 800 U.K. Musicians Make Livable Wage From Music Streaming

It takes over one million monthly streams to sustain a livable wage from streaming.
Author:

Héctor Achautla

It takes over one million monthly streams to sustain a livable wage from streaming.

A new study has revealed that only approximately 720 of musicians in the U.K. earn enough money from music streaming to sustain a living.

Analyzing data from 2014-2020—along with focus groups and interviews with musicians—the Intellectual Property Office released the "Music Creators’ Earnings In The Digital Era" study, which revealed that only the top 0.4% of UK artists make a livable wage from streaming on platforms like Spotify or Apple Music. 

1,723 artists in total fell into the top 0.4% bracket, but the majority of those artists were not native to the U.K. U.S.-based artists accounted for 43.2% of the top streams in the U.K.

spotify

Recommended Articles

243796054_4277168982332262_1141147029870020830_n
EVENTS

One Month After Escapade Music Festival, Organizers Celebrate Zero COVID-19 Cases

"We are thrilled to be able to help pave the way for the industry and show that live events can return safely."

1 hour ago
IMG-7031
NEWS

Dutch Techno Pioneer Lady Aïda Dead at 63

Aïda Spaninks was a renowned DJ, writer, and educator.

3 hours ago
Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

3 hours ago

“We estimate that this 1,723 UK figure may translate into around 720 UK artists achieving this level of success in 2020, but the number of variables makes this only a very rough guide,’ the report reads. “Applying this figure to the 1723 artists achieving more than 1 million streams in the UK, this would mean that 720 British artists gain a million or more UK streams a month (because 41.8% of 1723 is 720) and therefore exceed what we are suggesting might be some sort of minimum basis for sustaining a career."

43% of the artists whose income is entirely based on music streams reported earnings of £20,000 or less and 64% reported £30,000 or less.

The report follows an initiative by the UK government to help consider reforms in regards to streaming and profits. 

Check out the full "Music Creators’ Earnings In The Digital Era" report here

Related

Avicii
INDUSTRY

New Study Reveals Avicii's "Wake Me Up" As the Most Valuable Song From Sweden

The study reveals the most valuable song from every country, including many songs from electronic artists.

Spotify money
INDUSTRY

Here's How Much Each Music Streaming Platform Pays Per Stream

Aggregate data was collected by The Trichordist.

Glastonbury
INDUSTRY

Mass Gatherings Are No More Risky Than Shopping, According to Study

A study by the UK government's Event Research Programme has offered promising results.

Music Streaming
NEWS

UK Parliamentary Probe Results In Calls for "Complete Reset" of the Streaming Industry

The new report recommended the implementation of an equal 50/50 royalty split between artists and their labels.

nintendo
Lifestyle

Nintendo Warns Against Co-Streaming E3 Showcase

The esteemed video game company has issued a warning against co-streaming due to music copyright concerns.

spotify
INDUSTRY

New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 7.18.21 AM
INDUSTRY

Disabled Musicians Face "Significant Barriers" to Music Education, New Study Shows

The "Reshape Music" study recommends more representation of disabled people in the music industry, including in venues and educational organizations.

General woman dj
INDUSTRY

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.