Everyone is Sharing Their Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" Roundup—Find Yours Here

Thanks to the impact of COVID-19, 2020 was a catastrophic tsunami of a year for the music industry. But we're almost at the finish line.

Before we come up for air, though, Spotify has begun the rollout of their "Wrapped" campaign, which lets listeners discover just how much time they spent streaming on the platform. "Wrapped" offers a personalized virtual storybook of listening habits to each of its users. You're able to find out how many minutes of music you've listened to on Spotify, your top artists of the year, and even whether or not you were in the top percentage of those artists' most frequent listeners.

Beyond just seeing your listening stats, you can also access a curated playlist of your top 100 songs of the year, in case you haven't heard them enough already. Just go to the Spotify Wrapped microsite and log in—it's that simple.

Spotify also offers an experience specifically for artists, who are able to see an overview of their fans' support throughout 2020. Starting today, artists and their teams can see how their music connected with fans around the world by logging into their Spotify for Artists account via web or mobile. For those new 2020 Spotify artists who are not familiar with "Artist Wrapped," here are some of the insights you can find: