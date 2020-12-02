Everyone is Sharing Their Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" Roundup—Find Yours Here

It was a whirlwind year for music, but we're almost at the finish line.
Spotify

Thanks to the impact of COVID-19, 2020 was a catastrophic tsunami of a year for the music industry. But we're almost at the finish line.

Before we come up for air, though, Spotify has begun the rollout of their "Wrapped" campaign, which lets listeners discover just how much time they spent streaming on the platform. "Wrapped" offers a personalized virtual storybook of listening habits to each of its users. You're able to find out how many minutes of music you've listened to on Spotify, your top artists of the year, and even whether or not you were in the top percentage of those artists' most frequent listeners. 

Beyond just seeing your listening stats, you can also access a curated playlist of your top 100 songs of the year, in case you haven't heard them enough already. Just go to the Spotify Wrapped microsite and log in—it's that simple.

Spotify also offers an experience specifically for artists, who are able to see an overview of their fans' support throughout 2020. Starting today, artists and their teams can see how their music connected with fans around the world by logging into their Spotify for Artists account via web or mobile. For those new 2020 Spotify artists who are not familiar with "Artist Wrapped," here are some of the insights you can find:

  • Total hours streamed
  • Moment when the most people were listening to the artist at the same time
  • Number of times listeners played any of the the artist’s songs on repeat
  • Info showing the journey of an artist’s top track: Number of streams, how it traveled around the world, the moment when it had the most listeners at the same time, playlist adds, and more
  • Countries where the artist was streamed for the first time, including the one that listened to them the most
  • Increases in followers, total listeners, new listeners, streams, or playlist adds
  • Number of fans that had the artist as their most listened to artist
  • Total number of fans sharing the artist’s profile, albums, and songs, including the song that fans shared the most
  • List showing some of the artist’s collaborators

