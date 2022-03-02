Skip to main content
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

Epic Games

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, is reportedly acquiring popular music platform Bandcamp.

The acquisition is the latest move in the gaming juggernaut's foray into the music creator economy. This afternoon, Bandcamp shared a blog post penned by Ethan Diamond, its co-founder and CEO, announcing that the company is joining the Epic Games family. Neither Epic Games nor Bandcamp have disclosed financial details, but key infrastructure moves have come to light.

Diamond will continue to serve as Bandcamp's CEO and his team will "keep operating as a standalone marketplace and music community." In his announcement, Diamond reassured users that the platform they know and love will remain intact after the acquisition while lauding Epic for championing a "fair and open Internet."

The products and services you depend on aren’t going anywhere, we’ll continue to build Bandcamp around our artists-first revenue model (where artists net an average of 82% of every sale), you’ll still have the same control over how you offer your music, Bandcamp Fridays will continue as planned, and the Daily will keep highlighting the diverse, amazing music on the site.

Recommended Articles

daily-buchla_20190909
INDUSTRY

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Acquires Bandcamp

Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond will retain his role as the company's CEO.

By Nick Yopko
just now
rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Only U.K. Show In 2022

The Grammy-nominated trio are also making stops in Brazil, Mexico, and Netherlands.

By Lennon Cihak
23 minutes ago
general
EVENTS

"Nobody Else Has To Die" Benefit Concert to Raise Overdose Awareness In Los Angeles

Hosted by End Overdose and Restless Nites, the March 10th event will offer free fentanyl test strips.

By Rachel Kupfer
32 minutes ago

Diamond then shifts focus to what Epic Games will bring to the table, stating that the gaming giant will assist in Bandcamp's international expansion, application and website development, livestream technology, and even their efforts to press vinyl records.

The acquisition may seem random at first glance, but Epic Games' expansion plans have incorporated music tech for some time. Their most popular game, Fortnite, has hosted many interactive concert experiences from major artists like Marshmello, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and more.

In 2019 Epic acquired Psyonix, the developers behind Rocket League, which features one of the most impressive electronic music soundtracks in gaming. The company also recently acquired Harmonix, the minds behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band.

Related

Fortnite_blog_solo-showdown-limited-time-mode_FN_News_Large_EPIC-GAMES-WILL-PROVIDE-$100-1920x1080-76e2c7bb0d4bc98e61d7e516c76bc3113f6ce9d7
GEAR + TECH

Sony Purchases $250 Million Stake In Fortnite Developer Epic Games

Sony and Epic Games are strengthening an already proven partnership.

BTS
EVENTS

Fortnite Announces In-Game BTS Music Video Premiere

The popular battle royale game will be hosting the world premiere of the choreography version video of BTS' single "Dynamite."

Bandcamp
INDUSTRY

Here is a List of Artists and Labels to Support Today for Bandcamp's Juneteenth NAACP Fundraiser

Bandcamp is donating any purchase made on its site today and every June 19th from hereon out.

Bandcamp
INDUSTRY

Bandcamp is Donating 100% of Profits on June 19th to "Support Racial Justice, Equality, and Change"

To commemorate Juneteenth, Bandcamp is donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Bandcamp
NEWS

[INSIDE] Volunteers Create List of Over 1,000 Black Artists and Labels to Support on Bandcamp Today

Bandcamp is waiving fees and directing 100% of proceeds to artists today as part of its "#BandcampFriday" initiative.

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
EVENTS

Kaskade is Getting His Own Fortnite "Party Royale" Concert

The Monstercat-powered concert will join the worlds of Epic Games' Fortnite and Rocket League.

Bandcamp
INDUSTRY

Here Is a Website with Over 2000 Black Artists and Labels to Support on Bandcamp

Blackbandcamp.info allows users to discover Black artists and labels via its expansive, crowdsourced list.

Marshmello
EVENTS

Marshmello to Deliver In-Game Set in Fortnite Battle Royale

First Minecraft, now Fortnite!