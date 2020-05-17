Fortnite's Mobile Microtransactions Brought In Over $1 Billion In Two Years

Despite being completely free-to-play, the video game behemoth Fortnite Battle Royale has passed $1 billion in microtransaction sales from the mobile version of the game. For those unfamiliar with their sales model, the base game is free for all to enjoy but players can buy in-game items like character, weapon, and parachute skins to customize their fighter.

As reported by Digital Music News, the mobile app analytics firm SensorTower released a breakdown of developers Epic Games' mobile in-game revenue over the past year. As you can see, sales are up considerably over the past month, seemingly due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most of the world to forego many of our favorite pastimes and stay indoors, leaving more time for video games.

The EDM and Fortnite worlds have a long and storied past as the two communities celebrated a number of major crossovers over the years. The first ambitious event featured an in-game concert from Marshmello which at the time set the game's concurrent player record until it was surpassed by Travis Scott's recent in-game performance. Alongside the previously mentioned artists, just earlier in the month, deadmau5, Dillon Francis, Diplo, and Steve Aoki, threw down virtual sets for Fortnite players around the world.

Many EDM stars have even participated in various tournaments for the game. At last year's Fortnite World Cup, Marshmello teamed up with Ninja for the Celebrity Pro-AM competition and took on Alison Wonderland, Wax Motif, Lost Kings, RL Grime, and more. The last of the listed artists would go on to win the tournament, taking home his second Pro-AM title of the year and proving himself to be the best EDM-producing Fortnite player.

