Fortnite Reports Over 350 Million Players Ahead of In-Game DJ Sets from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5

Fortnite developer Epic Games has reported that their wildly successful game now has over 350 million registered players as the clock ticks down to the start of their latest in-game concert.

The news should come as no surprise to most, as Fortnite quickly took the world by storm after releasing in September of 2017. Since then, they've hosted some of the biggest music artists in the world, starting with Marshmello's game-changing virtual performance where over 10 million players were in attendance.

According to a tweet from Epic Games, Fortnite players spent a staggering 3.2 billion hours playing the game in April.

Last month, Fortnite hosted Travis Scott's Astronomical event, where they more than doubled their previous concert's attendance with over 27.7 million players.

Last weekend, Diplo performed a Major Lazer set to introduce their new "Party Royale" game mode, which was quickly released as a trial run due to its immense popularity. Tonight will be the biggest lineup Epic Games has curated thus far, with Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 making their way to the virtual mainstage.