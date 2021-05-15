France's Nightlife Sector Remains Shuttered While Strip Clubs Reopen

France's Nightlife Sector Remains Shuttered While Strip Clubs Reopen

French Members of Parliament point out the absurdity of opening swinger's clubs while nightclubs remain shuttered.
Author:
Publish date:

Blue Night

French Members of Parliament point out the absurdity of opening swinger's clubs while nightclubs remain shuttered.

As France continues to ease pandemic restrictions Members of French Parliament are pointing out a perceived flaw in the government's strategy: the decision to keep nightclubs closed while reopening swinger's clubs.

May 19th marks the next milestone on France's path to normalcy as movie theaters, retail locations, and museums have been given the green light to reopen, leaving nightclubs among the last types of establishments to still remain shut. 

France's nightlife sector came to a screeching halt over 14 months ago and according to one MP, the closures have resulted in a loss of 45,000 jobs and counting. 

strip club

Things get even messier with proper context, however, as May 19th will also allow many swinger's clubs to reopen. This is due to the fact that some of the clubs are actually categorized as restaurants. Euronews reports French Members of Parliament have pointed out the absurdity that despite a lack of social distancing—for obvious reasons—swinger's clubs will be allowed to open before people can dance in a club.

Unfortunately it doesn't seem there will be a pathway for nightlife to reopen before July. Currently President Emmanuel Macron's timeline allows for the imposed curfew to be rolled back to 23:00 by June 9th, and then lifted entirely by July 30th. At that point it is the hope that nightlife establishments will be given some direction as to how they can proceed, but for now business owners remain in the dark.

Related

Martin Garrix performing at Ushuaïa Ibiza.
INDUSTRY

Spain's Bars and Clubs are Beginning to Reopen, but Ibiza's Club Circuit Remains Shut

By decree, clubs in the Balearic Islands have been ordered to remain closed for the time being.

China Nightclubs
NEWS

China's Nightlife Industry Reopens, Navigates Long Phase to Recovery

China's nightlife industry has been hard-hit, but a new sense of optimism lingers in the air.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C. to Lift Capacity Restrictions for Nightlife Venues This Summer

It seems D.C. summer is back on track, given a strong downtrend in COVID-19 cases month-over-month.

Sisyphos
NEWS

This Berlin Club Reopened Over the Weekend, But You're Not Allowed to Dance

Clubs like Sisyphos are starting to take baby steps towards reestablishing nightlife normalcy.

220661680.jpg.gallery
NEWS

UK Club Switch Reopens By Reclassifying Itself as a Bar

UK's Switch drew controversy after making changes that allowed it to reopen as a bar.

socialdistanceparty-1
NEWS

[WATCH] German Venue Holds First Social Distancing Club Event

A German open-air club pulled off a socially-distanced event complete with live entertainment.

158044909_272815374211347_5074897212360226125_o
EVENTS

Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

Over 100,000 applied to take part in the study, which took place at the Ziggo Dome and featured Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and more.

General
NEWS

Guests of Swiss Club to Quarantine for 10 Days Following COVID-19 Exposure

Less than a month after Switzerland's clubs reopened, a breakout has taken place at a Zurich venue.