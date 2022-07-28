Skip to main content
Avicii, Skrillex, DJ Snake Make Rolling Stone's "Greatest Dance Songs of All-Time" List

Aphex Twin, Green Velvet and Disclosure also made the list, which comprises 200 songs.

Sean Eriksson

Rolling Stone has published its list of greatest dance songs of all-time.

Dance music has evolved immensely over the years and is now paramount to today's contemporary music ecosystem. In order to land on their high-profile list, the songs "had to be part of 'dance music culture,'" according to Rolling Stone. "It's a more specific world, but an enormous one too, going back nearly fifty years and eternally evolving right up to today and into the future," the outlet writes.

Covering 200 tracks, the list features electronic dance music classics like Avicii's "Levels" (#52), Nero's "Promises" (#42), DJ Snake's "Turn Down For What" (#22) and Disclosure's "Latch" (#10).

Perhaps one of the modern marvels of dance music is Skrillex's seminal dubstep anthem "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites," which was released in 2019 as part of his breakthrough EP of the same name. It landed on the 64th spot in Rolling Stone's list. Combined with his influential live performances at the time, the record's success cemented Skrillex as a true staple in dance music.

Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers' "Get Lucky" from 2013 swooped in at #176. The track came after Williams met Daft Punk at a party for Madonna, according to Rolling Stone. "You don't need MDMA for this music, because it's so incredibly vivid," Williams said at the time.

Not far behind at #197 is Oliver Heldens' "Melody," which was released by Spinnin' Records in 2015, a peak time in dance music and festival culture.

You can peruse the full list on Rolling Stone.

