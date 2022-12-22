Skip to main content
Gryffin Wants the Grammys to Add a "Best Dance/Electronic Producer" Category

In the wake of the Recording Academy’s announcement of five new categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Gryffin shared wishes for a new competitive group to be added for EDM producers.

Christian Wade/EDM.com

Will we start to see more Grammy Award opportunities for electronic music producers in the future?

Since the Recording Academy announced the addition of five new competitive categories back in June, there's reason to believe more distinctions and amendments could follow. 

Dance music superstar Gryffin, who recently released his scintillating sophomore album, hopes the Academy will create more Grammy Award opportunities for the genre's producers.

"I would like to see the Recording Academy add Best Electronic/Dance Producer," Gryffin told Billboard. “Due to the nature of dance/electronic music, most artists [nominated] are producers, and it would be incredible for the Recording Academy to recognize the producers in the space who are innovating and pushing the genre forward. I believe that there are so many incredible producers who are pushing the boundaries of electronic dance music whose songs may not qualify under the Best Dance/Electronic song or album categories."

Priscilla Block, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras and more also shared their thoughts on the formation of new Grammy categories. Some suggestions included Best Lo-Fi Recording, Best Mixed Genre Album, Best New Genre Artist and Engineer Of The Year, among others.

The 2023 Grammys will include five new categories: Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 on CBS.

