Skip to main content
Delve Into the History of Synthwave With Digital Release of "The Rise of the Synths" Documentary

Delve Into the History of Synthwave With Digital Release of "The Rise of the Synths" Documentary

Narrated by horror legend John Carpenter, the documentary features appearances from The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut and more.

The Rise of the Synths/IMDb

Narrated by horror legend John Carpenter, the documentary features appearances from The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut and more.

You can now stream the most comprehensive look into the world of synthwave music from the comfort of your own home.

Directed by Iván Castel and released in 2019 to critical acclaim, The Rise of the Synths is a documentary offering an incredible look into the beloved genre. Now, he's made it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the nostalgic delight as the documentary has been given a digital release.

Narrated by John Carpenter, the horror legend known for Halloween, The Thing, The Fog and more, the doc finds Castel traveling to nine countries to explore the history of synthwave and its unique subculture. Along the way, he spoke with some of the most influential artists in the synthwave orbit, such as The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Waveshaper, Power Glove and Miami Nights 1984, among others.

Check out a trailer for The Rise of the Synths, which features a soundtrack from OGRE, below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rise of the Synths
INDUSTRY

Delve Into the History of Synthwave With Digital Release of "The Rise of the Synths" Documentary

Narrated by horror legend John Carpenter, the documentary features appearances from The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut and more.

By Nick Yopko5 hours ago
SLANDER - Coachella 2022 - brphotoco 2
NEWS

SLANDER Announce Release Date of Debut Studio Album, "Thrive"

12 years after the inception of SLANDER, the duo's long-awaited debut album is officially on the horizon.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
Beyoncé
FEATURES

A Beyoncé Dance Album? Here's 6 House Music Producers Who Would Thrive On "Renaissance"

Guided by its house-inspired lead single, "Break My Soul," the superstar's seventh studio album is due out in late July.

By Rachel Kupfer7 hours ago

Those unfamiliar with synthwave can expect sweeping analog synth sounds that feel like they were pulled directly from an 80s Miami Vice car chase. It's the reason Stranger Things and Drive and have such iconic soundtracks, and after hearing the stories in the film, you'll quickly see all the fun you've been missing.

Iván Castel's The Rise of the Synths is out now. You can download or stream the nostalgic synthwave tribute on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Related

Scandroid - Synthwave
FEATURES

Top 10 Synthwave Artists You Need To Know

Immerse yourself in the world of synthwave with these top 10 artists you absolutely have to hear.

Hot Summer Synth vol. 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Future 80’s Records Drops Scorching Synthwave Compilation "Hot Summer Synth Vol. 1"

Included in the compilation is music from Robots With Rayguns, MicroMatscenes, Konstanza, and more.

the-midnight
INTERVIEWS

The Midnight on Seminal Album "Monsters" and the Volcanic Potential of Synthwave Culture [Interview]

"Synthwave is not especially new, but I am interested in being able to have it tell its own story from its own symbols and its own sense of time and place."

the-midnight
MUSIC RELEASES

The Midnight Conjure Synthwave Magic on Halloween-Themed EP "Horror Show"

The leading synthwave duo surprised fans with the release of an Amazon Music exclusive two weeks before Halloween.

Fall Guys Season 4 Trailer
Lifestyle

GUNSHIP's "The Video Game Champion" Featured in Fall Guys Season 4 Trailer

The trio's 2018 song was featured in the newest trailer for the popular battle royale game.

the-midnight
MUSIC RELEASES

The Midnight and Magik*Magik Orchestra Release Orchestral Remake of "Endless Summer"

"The Rearview Mirror" gives new life to five fan-favorite tracks from The Midnight's 2016 debut album.

Gunship
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GUNSHIP's Chilling Synthwave Cover of The Beatles' Iconic Track "Eleanor Rigby"

For their latest cover, the British synthwave trio took on The Beatles' 1966 classic.

the-midnight
NEWS

The Midnight Announce Upcoming Orchestral Version of Debut Album, "Endless Summer"

The famed synthwave duo have teamed up with Magik*Magik to reimagine their 2016 debut album, "Endless Summer."