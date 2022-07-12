Delve Into the History of Synthwave With Digital Release of "The Rise of the Synths" Documentary

You can now stream the most comprehensive look into the world of synthwave music from the comfort of your own home.

Directed by Iván Castel and released in 2019 to critical acclaim, The Rise of the Synths is a documentary offering an incredible look into the beloved genre. Now, he's made it easier than ever for fans to enjoy the nostalgic delight as the documentary has been given a digital release.

Narrated by John Carpenter, the horror legend known for Halloween, The Thing, The Fog and more, the doc finds Castel traveling to nine countries to explore the history of synthwave and its unique subculture. Along the way, he spoke with some of the most influential artists in the synthwave orbit, such as The Midnight, Gunship, Carpenter Brut, Perturbator, Waveshaper, Power Glove and Miami Nights 1984, among others.

Check out a trailer for The Rise of the Synths, which features a soundtrack from OGRE, below.

Those unfamiliar with synthwave can expect sweeping analog synth sounds that feel like they were pulled directly from an 80s Miami Vice car chase. It's the reason Stranger Things and Drive and have such iconic soundtracks, and after hearing the stories in the film, you'll quickly see all the fun you've been missing.

Iván Castel's The Rise of the Synths is out now. You can download or stream the nostalgic synthwave tribute on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.