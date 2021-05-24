Hollywood Bowl to Prioritize Fully Vaccinated Attendees Under New 67% Capacity Cap

Nearly 40% of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated, paving the way to a promising future of live events in 2021. And, with the CDC's recent announcement that these individuals no longer need to wear masks outdoors, venues are adjusting their COVID-19 safety measures to match.

Leading the way is the Hollywood Bowl after releasing an updated Safety Information breakdown on May 20th. According to these new protocols, fully vaccinated event attendees will be given priority access to seating at the venue, which will operate at 67% of its usual capacity. To be considered "fully vaccinated," patrons must be two weeks past their final dose of the vaccine and be able to present either physical or digital documentation, the Bowl's website states.

The County of Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl. The Hollywood Bowl

Additionally, these ticket-holders will be seated in their own section of the Bowl with no social distancing required. For entry into their own socially distanced section, all other guests will be required to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event.

As first reported by IQ, widespread implementation of this type of "vaccine passport" system is unlikely to take off as a large-scale operation in the US due to privacy concerns. But because many businesses are privately owned, it's possible that proof of vaccination will soon become a staple of post-pandemic society. The dual-section model adopted by the Bowl, for example, has already been seen at nightclubs across the country.

The Hollywood Bowl's 2021 schedule includes performances from James Blake, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Christina Aguilera, among others.