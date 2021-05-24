Hollywood Bowl to Prioritize Fully Vaccinated Attendees Under New 67% Capacity Cap

Hollywood Bowl to Prioritize Fully Vaccinated Attendees Under New 67% Capacity Cap

The venue will also designate separate seating sections for patrons based on their vaccination status.
Author:
Publish date:

The Hollywood Bowl

The venue will also designate separate seating sections for patrons based on their vaccination status.

Nearly 40% of adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated, paving the way to a promising future of live events in 2021. And, with the CDC's recent announcement that these individuals no longer need to wear masks outdoors, venues are adjusting their COVID-19 safety measures to match. 

Leading the way is the Hollywood Bowl after releasing an updated Safety Information breakdown on May 20th. According to these new protocols, fully vaccinated event attendees will be given priority access to seating at the venue, which will operate at 67% of its usual capacity. To be considered "fully vaccinated," patrons must be two weeks past their final dose of the vaccine and be able to present either physical or digital documentation, the Bowl's website states. 

The County of Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.

The County of Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Additionally, these ticket-holders will be seated in their own section of the Bowl with no social distancing required. For entry into their own socially distanced section, all other guests will be required to bring proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. 

As first reported by IQ, widespread implementation of this type of "vaccine passport" system is unlikely to take off as a large-scale operation in the US due to privacy concerns. But because many businesses are privately owned, it's possible that proof of vaccination will soon become a staple of post-pandemic society. The dual-section model adopted by the Bowl, for example, has already been seen at nightclubs across the country.

The Hollywood Bowl's 2021 schedule includes performances from James Blake, Flying Lotus, Thundercat and Christina Aguilera, among others.

Related

general party
INDUSTRY

Vaccine Passports Gain Traction as New York's Economy Reopens

Entry to entertainment venues in New York may increasingly be predicated on the ability to produce proof of vaccination.

general
NEWS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Rolls Back Capacity Restrictions for Large Venues

A successful vaccination campaign thus far is allowing venues to ease restrictions and inch closer to hosting large events at scale.

STS9 Red Rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations During Concerts

Starting this week, fans can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while attending a concert at Red Rocks.

los-angeles_main_1440x800
NEWS

Los Angeles Caps All Non-Essential Public Events To 50 People Or Less

Mayor Garcetti has announced new measures to curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

general
NEWS

New York to Resume Limited Capacity Concerts in April 2021

Nearly a year after COVID-19 lockdowns began, New York's arts sector may start to see some semblance of normalcy.

General
NEWS

The Future of Festivals? Ticketmaster May Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof to Attend Concerts

Will verified vaccination speed up the return to traditional live events?

vaccine-playlist-te-main-210412
INDUSTRY

Spotify Launched a Vaccination Playlist—Here's Why That's a Little Weird

Is it really necessary to invite a publicly traded data collection dynamo into your vaccination journey?

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man Organizers Backpedal After Criticism for Mandatory Vaccination Comments

CEO Marian Goodell shared a statement noting that mandatory vaccination "challenges the concepts of radical inclusion."