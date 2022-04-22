Skip to main content
IMS IBIZA Addresses Music Industry Recovery, Partners With Viberate for Data Insights

Viberate will again provide data for the annual IMS Business Report and host the first exclusive analytics workshop for industry professionals.

c/o Viberate

IMS Ibiza returns as one of the first major music industry gatherings after the two-year hiatus. To deliver the most accurate market insights for faster industry recovery, the prominent conference teamed up with Viberate.

Viberate, the leading music research and analytics platform, will again provide data for the annual IMS Business Report and host the first exclusive analytics workshop for industry professionals.

The IMS Business Report, powered by Viberate data and hosted by renowned audience expert David Boyle, will present key insights into the music industry that both seasoned experts and young visionaries can work with. Later, Viberate will host a hands-on session on the practical day-to-day use of data analytics. Each attendee will be officially certified for mastering their next-gen music analytics tool.

'The music industry is finally returning to a somewhat normal state, so it’s very important for artists and labels to pick up the pace – and data is the perfect secret weapon for them,” says Vasja Veber, Viberate CBDO. “Of course data will never replace talent and hard work, but it levels the playing field, making everyone’s success more attainable. We’re all dreaming of a more equal industry, and we’re here to make that dream a reality."

The 2022 IMS Ibiza summit will take place April 27–29 at the Destino Pacha Ibiza resort. See more details here.

