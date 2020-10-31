Insomniac Acquires Promotional Company Club Glow and Venues Echostage and Soundcheck

Insomniac is taking gigantic steps to expand its footprint and influence on the east coast. The global events operator has announced the acquisition of dance music promoter Club Glow as well as venues Echostage and Soundcheck, based in Washington, DC.

The acquisition, announced this week, was finalized in February of this year. The deal was reportedly to be announced at this year's Winter Music Conference, which was ultimately cancelled. The deal will see Club Glow founding partner Pete Kalamoutsos continue to helm the company he helped establish back in 1999.

Club Glow has built a thriving book of business that included 150 shows annually at Echostage alone prior to the pandemic. The massive club was the largest venue in DC when it opened in 2012. The company opened the intimate Soundcheck club in 2015, offering the ideal contrast to the aforementioned 30,000-plus square foot venue. The company additionally produces the beloved Moonrise Festival and Preakness InfieldFest.

“After two decades of producing some of the biggest dance music events on the East Coast, it’s time to write a new chapter. Pasquale and I were cut from the same cloth, and our visions align when it comes to dance music," Kalamoutsos said in a statement. "I couldn’t imagine a better opportunity to continue to grow Glow, Echostage and Soundcheck than with the team at Insomniac."

