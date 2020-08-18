Insomniac has announced that they will be stepping into the publishing world via their new partnership with The Netherlands' CTM Publishing. It's been reported that they will operate under the name Sounds That Never Sleep Publishing.

In a quote obtained by Music Business Worldwide, the CEO of CTM, André de Raaff, spoke on his excitement to have the major dance music promoter on board.

We are pleased and proud that they have chosen CTM as their partner and we are convinced that we can be the right company for them based on our music publishing experience, network and worldwide knowledge and we look forward to making Sounds That Never Sleep Publishing a leading player in the music publishing space of the dance music world, where Insomniac is already a dominant player in many areas.

A label manager from Insomniac, Joe Wiseman, also spoke to the publication and explained how their latest venture was an important step towards increasing their footprint in the dance music world. “Launching a publishing entity was a necessary move in the expansion of Insomniac Music Group," he said. "We are beyond excited to partner with CTM to continue to grow Insomniac’s footprint in the dance music space."

Recently, Insomniac, like nearly every event organizer in the world, has been dealing with the effects of the ongoing global health crisis. Earlier in the month, they were forced to cancel EDC Las Vegas 2020 and postpone it until next year alongside many of their other gatherings.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents

Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents

Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents