Harm Reduction Resources Are Coming to All Insomniac Music Festivals

The nation's leading electronic music festival organizer teamed up with End Overdose to combat the opioid epidemic.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

The nation's preeminent electronic music festival organizer, Insomniac Events, has announced a partnership with End Overdose, an organization spreading awareness of the opioid crisis.

End Overdose will now have a presence at all Insomniac festivals, according to the company's CEO, Pasquale Rotella. The nonprofit will provide educational resources and safety supplies, including Narcan kits, to combat onsite opioid overdose. The kits can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose by administering Naloxone, a synthetic drug that blocks opiate receptors in the nervous system.

"Accidental deaths from opioids and fentanyl are happening in our schools, in our homes, at festivals & in our communities," reads a statement issued by Rotella. "This is an issue we all need to take very seriously, and I want to use our platforms to help spread awareness and education on what you can do to potentially save someone's life."

Harm reduction remains one of the biggest flashpoints in the electronic dance music community and its festivals, which remain inextricably linked to drug use. And it's never been more timely considering fentanyl poisoning is now the number-one cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 to 45. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, opioid deaths more than tripled from 2010 to 2020.

Harm Reduction Resources Are Coming to All Insomniac Music Festivals

Read our urgent call for harm reduction in EDM to learn more about the nexus of music festivals and the opioid epidemic.

