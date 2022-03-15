Insomniac Strikes Partnership With Unity to Cultivate Next Generation of Metaverse Concerts

The next evolution of Insomniac Events is on the horizon.

The parent company of EDC has inked a new partnership with innovative software developer Unity, a leader in the creation of real-time 3D experiences.

The partnership will yield Insomniac's next wave of offerings in virtual concerts. The prolific events company is renowned for its large-scale electronic dance music festivals, but has recently begun dabbling in an expansion of their model for an increasingly digital audience. Insomniac famously became the first events brand to host a major music festival on the Roblox platform with 2021's "World Party" event for EDC Las Vegas.

The 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in the world. Brian Rapoport/EDM.com

"Partnering with Insomniac Events is a fantastic opportunity for us here at Unity," said Peter Moore, Senior VP of Live Entertainment at Unity, in a press statement. "Pasquale [Rotella, Insomniac Events' CEO and Founder] and his team are revolutionary and always looking to expand their vision and bring extra value to their community. This partnership is the beginning of a long relationship that we believe will usher in a new level of interactive and immersive experiences within the world of live entertainment."

In an interview with Venturebeat's "GamesBeat" vertical, Moore suggested that a virtual version of EDC will be the first festival to take place on the Unity platform. "We’re building a virtual platform for them not just for EDC, which will be our first festival, but for future concerts," he said.

The two companies had reportedly been in talks for over nine months before revealing the partnership.