Instagram Will Impose "90-Second Rule" for Copyrighted Tracks on Livestream DJ Sets

While we are all out here trying to regain a sense of normality, not much is more painstakingly traditional than the stress of your recording getting taken down due to copyright. Though this is nothing new, the sting hurts just the same. As our champions of easing the quarantine blues, DJs have been faced with navigating the field maze of livestream guidelines during this time of social distancing. Now, Instagram, the social media giant that lives under the Facebook umbrella, is imposing a new initiative they dub the "90-second rule" in order to prevent copyright issues on tracks being used during these livestreams.

Instagram has implemented a new pop-up to warn users who are featuring more than 90 seconds of a copyrighted track to stop or risk having their stream shut down. They insist the reasoning behind this is to uphold their agreements with rights holders, and while specifics of their licensing agreements are confidential, they are now sharing some of the general guidelines users must follow.

c/o Instagram

Instagram states there are no limits on things like music in Stories, or traditional musical performances (e.g. filming a live artist or band performing). The greater the number of full-length recorded tracks in a video, the more likely it may be limited, and for that reason, they recommended short clips. There should also always be a visual component to your video; recorded audio should not be the primary purpose of the stream. Instead, they advise those users to dip into Facebook's Sound Collective archive of thousands of samples and tracks to access all the songs that comply with the new rules.

c/o Instagram

During this time of social distancing, our favorite DJs from big to small have been using Instagram as a way to give back, keep us entertained, and probably cure their own boredom. This new norm has become a way for fans to feel connected to the artists and has showcased how amazingly creative they truly are. While these copyright rules are yet another fork in the road, it won't stop the beautiful community that has formed before our eyes.