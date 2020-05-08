Ireland's Reopening Plan Could Allow Socially Distanced Festivals as Early as August

As more and more governments continue discussions regarding how to ease their country's restrictions imposed due to the global pandemic, Ireland has released its five-phase, 23-page plan to reopen the country. Within the document, they've specifically identified guidelines on the return of festivals.

The first phase of the Irish government's plan will allow small groups of up to four to interact outdoors, while abiding by social distancing guidelines, beginning on May 18th.

If things go smoothly, each phase could last roughly three weeks. This timeframe would lead to the fifth phase of their plan beginning in August, allowing Electric Picnic Festival to take place the following month. This year's lineup includes The Chemical Brothers, Jeff Mills, Skepta, and Run The Jewels, among many others.

You can check out the Irish government's full plan here.

This is all speculative, of course, and it remains to be seen if Ireland can pass through each phase quickly in order for this timeline to play out according to plan. Hopefully, their nod to music festivals will be a precursor to other countries as well, and we'll soon find out which festivals can return.