Italy Shuts Down Nightclubs as COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Italian government has reimposed nationwide shutdowns on nightclubs as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite recent reports of the country's success in handling the second wave of the virus, Italy is now shuttering all nightclubs and making it mandatory to wear masks outdoors in some areas.

According to a report by Reuters, new cases in the past week in Italy were more than double those registered three weeks ago. The median age of people contracting the virus also dropped below 40, which seems to be the impetus behind the new nightlife edict. 479 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, August 17th.

The news arrives after the Italian nightlife sector was placed under an intense public microscope in recent weeks. Following news of Italy's reportedly diminishing coronavirus situation, videos of Deborah De Luca, Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte, and more performing in packed venues were widely circulated on social media.

The restrictions began today and will run until early September. Masks or face coverings will be required between 6PM and 6AM in areas close to bars, pubs, and live music venues. "We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza in a Facebook post. "Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety."