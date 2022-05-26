Skip to main content
Kaytranada, HNTR, and Tor Take Home The Dance Music Awards At The JUNOS 2022

The Juno Awards introduced a new category this year: Underground Dance Single of the Year.

Photo by: Jarett Lopez / EDM.com

Held on May 15, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, the Juno Awards returned this year to once again celebrate the best musicians Canada has to offer, as well as their remarkable commercial and creative achievements. For the first time in three years, the annual event was an in-person ceremony, with singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin winning the most awards, with four wins on six nominations.

This year also marked the introduction of a new category at the JUNOS–Underground Dance single of the Year–with the purpose of shining the spotlight on the dance music artists who are crafting the sounds of tomorrow and contributing to Canada’s buzzing underground scene. mau5trap and Thrive Music signee HNTR took home the award for Underground Dance Single of the Year for his immersive “Shadows in the Dark,” which includes a stunning vocal performance from Elliot Moss. Other nominees in the Underground Dance Single of the Year included Blond:ish, Carlo Lio, Jayda G, and Korea Town Acid.

Dance Recording of the Year and Electronic Album of the Year both featured an impressive list of nominees this year as well. Pioneering producer Kaytranada took home the award for Dance Recording of the Year with his single “Caution,” while being nominated against Ceréna’s “see,” DVBBS’ “Sleep,” Karl Wolf’s “Get Away (Radio Edit)” and REZZ and deadmau5’s “Hypnocurrency.”

Finally, the Electronic Album of the Year was presented to Tor’s Oasis Sky, which was released to widespread acclaim via Eleuthera Music last year. The other four nominations included ATTLAS' Out Here With You, Sydney Blu’s Conviction, The Halluci Nation’s One More Saturday Night, and Zeds Dead’s Catching Z’s.

You can find out more about this year’s Juno Awards winners and nominees on their official website here

