Former C3 Managers and Proximity CEO Partner to Form Innovative New Agency, Kompass Music Group

As standards continue to change throughout the workforce, Jay Rogovin, Alec Donkin, Jade Gaines, and Blake Coppelson look to switch up the music industry with the launch of their new agency, Kompass Music Group.

The vision behind Kompass Music Group is rooted in its goal to retool how the music industry is structured, providing unique support to their roster of artists while simultaneously spreading that influence into each sector of the music space. They aim to address and develop a stronger community understanding of topics such as sexual violence, risk reduction, mental health, diversity and inclusion, and environmental health.

To help execute their key initiatives, Kompass has tapped 4’ o’clock Consulting. Founders Kristin Karas, COO of DanceSafe and Stacey Forrester, Co-Founder of Good Night Out, will be pivotal in ensuring the agency's social goals are met, as they will be developing and implementing programs for the roster.

Each of the founding members of Kompass contribute a wealth of knowledge to help get the agency off the ground in no time. Rogovin, Donkin, and Gaines previously worked together at C3 Management while Coppelson has led his YouTube channel Proximity to an astounding 9 million subscribers. This only scratches the surface, however, as they've also brought aboard industry veterans David Kissinger, David Giovannini, Emma Windsor, and Becky Carriel to get the chains moving.

Blake Coppelson, CEO of Proximity. c/o Press

Kompass Music Group is launching with a diverse roster, which includes EPROM, G Jones, Supertask, of The Trees, 1788-L, Vintage Culture, and more. While the agency is still in its infancy, many of its artists have already worked alongside the staff they've enlisted.

"As an artist manager, Jay and the team prioritizes understanding the artistic identity and vision of their clients and orients their work around achieving the specific life and career goals of the people they work with," G Jones said of Rogovin. "In my view, this is perhaps the most important and valuable characteristic of a great manager."

Kompass Music Group is taking steps all the right steps to foster positive change in an industry that's in dire need of it. With a roster filled with talent as well as managers and founders who have proven their mettle in the industry already, it's only a matter of time until their initiatives become the norm.