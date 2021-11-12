Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Former C3 Managers and Proximity CEO Partner to Form Innovative New Agency, Kompass Music Group
Publish date:

Former C3 Managers and Proximity CEO Partner to Form Innovative New Agency, Kompass Music Group

Kompass Music Group looks to reform the music industry ecosystem.
Author:

c/o Press

Kompass Music Group looks to reform the music industry ecosystem.

As standards continue to change throughout the workforce, Jay Rogovin, Alec Donkin, Jade Gaines, and Blake Coppelson look to switch up the music industry with the launch of their new agency, Kompass Music Group.

The vision behind Kompass Music Group is rooted in its goal to retool how the music industry is structured, providing unique support to their roster of artists while simultaneously spreading that influence into each sector of the music space. They aim to address and develop a stronger community understanding of topics such as sexual violence, risk reduction, mental health, diversity and inclusion, and environmental health.

To help execute their key initiatives, Kompass has tapped 4’ o’clock Consulting. Founders Kristin Karas, COO of DanceSafe and Stacey Forrester, Co-Founder of Good Night Out, will be pivotal in ensuring the agency's social goals are met, as they will be developing and implementing programs for the roster.

Each of the founding members of Kompass contribute a wealth of knowledge to help get the agency off the ground in no time. Rogovin, Donkin, and Gaines previously worked together at C3 Management while Coppelson has led his YouTube channel Proximity to an astounding 9 million subscribers. This only scratches the surface, however, as they've also brought aboard industry veterans David Kissinger, David Giovannini, Emma Windsor, and Becky Carriel to get the chains moving.

Recommended Articles

Kompass Music Group
INDUSTRY

Former C3 Managers and Proximity CEO Partner to Form Innovative New Agency, Kompass Music Group

Kompass Music Group looks to reform the music industry ecosystem.

14 seconds ago
Alan Walker Rikkard Haggbom
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Alan Walker, Robin Schulz, Keys N Krates [9/24/21]

New major releases include tracks from Chris Lake, Sam Feldt, Adventure Club and more.

7 minutes ago
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Reflect On 2012 Split: "We Needed to Miss Each Other"

The legendary dance music trio recently opened up about their breakup and comeback trail in a candid interview.

2 hours ago
Blake Coppelson

Blake Coppelson, CEO of Proximity.

Kompass Music Group is launching with a diverse roster, which includes EPROM, G Jones, Supertask, of The Trees, 1788-L, Vintage Culture, and more. While the agency is still in its infancy, many of its artists have already worked alongside the staff they've enlisted.

"As an artist manager, Jay and the team prioritizes understanding the artistic identity and vision of their clients and orients their work around achieving the specific life and career goals of the people they work with," G Jones said of Rogovin. "In my view, this is perhaps the most important and valuable characteristic of a great manager."

Kompass Music Group is taking steps all the right steps to foster positive change in an industry that's in dire need of it. With a roster filled with talent as well as managers and founders who have proven their mettle in the industry already, it's only a matter of time until their initiatives become the norm.

Related

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
INDUSTRY

Swedish House Mafia Signs With Sal Slaiby, Manager of The Weeknd

Sal Slaiby's current roster also includes Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, and French Montana, among others.

DEADMAU5-chair (2)
NEWS

deadmau5 and Extreme Music Partner to Form Electronic Licensing Label, beathau5

beathau5 will produce, market and distribute artist-driven production music libraries.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at the Garden of Madness NYC event courtesy of Eric Cunningham.
INDUSTRY

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Announce New Gaming, Music, and Lifestyle Agency

The Smash Universe provides management and marketing services to clients in the gaming, tech, and music industries.

Nick Middleton and Grant Paley launch Midnight Agency
INDUSTRY

The Funk Hunters’ Nick Middleton Partners With Grant Paley to Launch Midnight Agency

"Midnight is about taking back control for our artists, building new revenue streams, and navigating the ever-changing demands."

computer
INDUSTRY

Utilizing Memes can Help Your or Your Artist Reach New Milestones

Turns out memes are more than just cat pictures!

general
INDUSTRY

New MusicCareers Platform Aims to Help Jobseekers Find Post-Pandemic Work

Budi Voogt, CEO of San Holo's bitbird imprint, launched MusicCareers after identifying a need to mitigate jobseeker confusion in a mercurial music industry landscape.

Ultra Music Festival 2019 - Carl Cox RESISTANCE Megastructure
INDUSTRY

Three in Four Black Music Professionals Have Experienced Racism, Study Finds

The wide-reaching research quantifies inequality on both the creative and business sides of the music industry in the U.K.

131890157_451742972660709_9196094864158724601_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2020: Industry Leaders

In a hellish year for the music community, these industry leaders helped shape the future of dance music.