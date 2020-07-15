Manager of Lady Gaga Producer BloodPop®: Women "Will Usher in a New Revolution" of Dance Music

Following the release of her sixth studio album Chromatica, Lady Gaga is going to need a forklift to haul the hardware coming her way.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Gaga has dethroned Bad Bunny as the world's biggest pop star thanks to the EDM-inspired Chromatica, which features production from Madeon, Skrillex, Tchami, Axwell, and Boys Noize, among others. Following the album's ballyhooed release, it skyrocketed up the charts to rapidly emerge as the best-selling album in the US this past month. According to Bloomberg, Mother Monster sold over 400,000 copies over the course of the month while no other artist even eclipsed 300,000.

The record's lead singles, "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me," the latter of which we predicted as an early frontrunner for the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, only helped to reinforce Gaga's prestige on streaming behemoth Spotify, where she was the platform's most listened-to artist in the month of June.

While the galactic success of Chromatica speaks volumes for Gaga's legacy in contemporary pop, it is perhaps even more momentous not only for its seminal impact on EDM, but also on women in dance music. "Women will be at the forefront of this culture," said Daouda Leonard, who manages BloodPop®, the longtime Gaga collaborator and Executive Producer and A&R of Chromatica. "Women are at the forefront of dance music and will usher in a new revolution."