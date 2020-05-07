Legendary Los Angeles Venue The Troubadour In Danger of Permanent Closure

As concert venues across the United States continue to be brought to a grinding halt by new regulations attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19, owners and managers are being forced to examine the longterm implications of the impact of pandemic. Some states, like California, are projecting that live music venues could be forced to suspend activities as far out as summer 2021, which spells out a harsh truth for some of those venues.

One such establishment facing that truth is legendary Los Angeles club The Troubadour. Established in 1957, The Troubadour is a venue famous for hosting Elton John's debut U.S. performance in 1970, hosting an iconic Miles Davis live album recording, and a slew of other illustrious accomplishments. Electronic music acts like Joywave, AlunaGeorge, Elderbrook, FM-84, and many more have also performed at The Troubadour.

With gigs potentially halted until mid-2021 and social distancing implications to consider once venues are able to reopen, Troubador general manager Christine Karayan doesn't have high hopes for things to return to the way they were. "That means the middle to the end of next year to potentially open, and maybe a 25% cap [on attendance limitations]," she told the LA Times. "I can’t foresee being able to ride this out like that.”

Karayan's words reflect deeply unfortunate news for such a distinguished and long-time favorite venue. The Troubadour has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover its 20 hourly employees, which has already garnered a sum of $11,400, reaching nearly half of its goal. Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so here.

H/T: NME