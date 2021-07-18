Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows
Publish date:

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Wireless.
Author:

Bongani Ngcobo

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Wireless.

If there's one term at the top of a list of music industry buzzwords, it's "inclusivity." However, recent research suggests that making lasting change is easier said than done.

Despite strides toward 50/50 gender representation at major festivals in the UK, less than a quarter of the country's music festival performers this year identify as women. 

That's according to a new study from Protectivity Insurance, which provides large-scale event coverage in the UK. For festivals like Isle of Wight, TRNSMT and Wireless, that tally dips even lower, with the number of female-identifying artists barely hitting 15% of their lineups. Manchester-based Parklife, on the other hand, hits a higher clip of 44%, with Peggy Gou, Annie Mac, Honey Dijon and Jayda G counted in its ranks. 

Gender-Split-at-UK-Festivals-Gender-Split-2021-003

Recommended Articles

morten david guetta
MUSIC RELEASES

From the Future to Your Speakers: Here Are the 10 Best “Future Rave” Tracks

"No one is doing this right now. I think this is why it’s so exciting," David Guetta told EDM.com of the genre in 2019.

composite_cropped
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay, Elohim and Flux Pavilion‘s "Be OK" Is the Dance-Pop Track of the Summer

Featuring funky sound design and bright bass tones, "Be OK" is the fourth single to be released ahead of Ookay's sophomore album.

General woman dj
INDUSTRY

Less Than a Quarter of UK Music Festival Performers Identify as Women, Study Shows

While strides have been made up over time, women-identifying artists still make up less than 20% of the lineup at events like Isle of Wight, Trnsmt and Wireless.

But when Protectivity compared these totals to those of 2020's pre-pandemic lineups, it found them to be trending down. In fact, only two of the festivals it studied showed an increase in their female to male ratios this year: Bestival and Reading and Leeds. Glastonbury's dip was the most extreme, decreasing from an exact 50/50 split to less than 40% women. It hosted HAIM, Jorja Smith and Róisín Murphy for its virtual edition earlier this year.

While these figures may be bleak, a number of music festivals around the world recently pledged to reach 50/50 gender inclusive lineups by 2022, meaning more change is ostensibly on the way. The list includes the UK's Liverpool Sound City, Canada's North by North East, and New York's A2IM Indie Week. The initiative was spearheaded by Keychange, an industry leader in the push for gender equity. 

"Roughly, women and gender minorities make up 50% of the global population but they are underrepresented in the music industry," the organization's website reads. "The momentum building around gender equality across the creative industries at the moment gives us a great opportunity to start pushing for real change."

Related

_118799779_snake_lighter_2021-apr-21_07-31-53am-000_customizedview1688647822.png
INDUSTRY

Entrepreneurs Seek to Bring Touch-Free Women's Urinals to Music Festivals

The Peequal is estimated to be six times faster for women to use than a conventional portable toilet.

TOKiMONSTA
FEATURES

Why International Women's Day Is Important to Me: Aluna, TOKiMONSTA, More Speak Out

"International Women’s Day is more than just celebrating our collective successes and achievements. It’s about accelerating gender parity and seeing positive change for women all over the world."

Screen Shot 2020-10-17 at 7.18.21 AM
INDUSTRY

Disabled Musicians Face "Significant Barriers" to Music Education, New Study Shows

The "Reshape Music" study recommends more representation of disabled people in the music industry, including in venues and educational organizations.

beatport
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Women are Paid Less Than Men in Music, Beatport Purchases Pulselocker, & More

Women have proven time and time again that they provide tremendous value to the music industry. It's time the industry (and world) pay them as such.

BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In
NEWS

Live Nation UK Cancels Drive-In Concert Tour Less Than Three Weeks After Announcement

The entertainment company cited potential local lockdowns as its main source of concern regarding the tour.

EjOwj7mWsAAeIlN
EVENTS

New Theater and Rave Fusion Show Explores the History of Women in UK Grime

"Lil.Miss.Lady" tells the story of a woman MC finding her way in the male-dominated world of grime music.

AdobeStock_193584690
INDUSTRY

Here is What the UK's Largest Music Companies are Paying Women Compared to Men

According to recent UK gender pay gap reports, there was a sizable divide.

Barbara Tucker
Lifestyle

Pioneering Women of House Music Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book

"'Lady Of The House' is so much more than just women in house, it’s about women being creative and doing what they love to do."