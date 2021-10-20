Celebrate LGBT History Month With This Playlist Featuring Transgender Dance Music Artists

As LGBT History Month wraps up, a San Francisco area radio show has curated a playlist of songs by transgender artists who are continuing to shift the sound and change the music industry one release at a time.

Titled "TRANS*CENDENTAL: TRANS*EXCELLENCE," ADP.FM's playlist is comprehensive and consists of music by Honey Dijon, Big Freedia, Pabllo Vittar, and many more. It also features two tracks by the late SOPHIE, a renowned electronic music producer who died following an accidental fall in January 2021.

Check out the full "TRANS*CENDENTAL: TRANS*EXCELLENCE" playlist below.

The LGBTQ+ community continues to fight what seems to be a never-ending battle. Their voices are slowly being heard, but there is much more work to do.

Honey Dijon recently launched an Etsy collection as an homage to queer culture with earrings, socks, vases, wallets, and more. Earlier this fall, Maya Jane Coles dropped an inventive film noir that featured her as a queer assassin. The film draws heavy inspiration from Kill Bill and Killing Eve.

Dirtybird's co-founder Worthy recently came out as transgender and said that she was "living under a veil" her whole life.

"I think the time for me to be a super standout advocate is in the future," Worthy told EDM.com. "Right now I’m working through so much stuff emotionally and it's a bit hard for me to be a crazy advocate. I feel like I need to figure out exactly where I land and become comfortable in myself as a trans person before I start advocating in those ways. But I do see that in my future."