Live Nation Announces Revised Refund Policy for Ticketholders

Since the impact of COVID-19 crippled the live entertainment industry, music fans across the globe have found themselves scrambling for refunds, often butting heads with major ticketing companies.

Navigating the pitfalls of the pandemic is quite an undertaking for those ticketing services, like Live Nation. Live Nation today announced newly revised details to its ticket refund plan, as their CEO and President Michael Rapino took to Twitter to share the news.

Patrons who purchased tickets to Live Nation-operated events can opt for a refund in full or receive a 150% credit that can be used to purchase tickets to a future event. In a classy move by the company, for every individual that goes the latter route, Live Nation is matching one ticket to be donated to their Hero Nation program, which gives free tickets to frontline healthcare workers working to combat COVID-19.

Back in March, the renowned global entertainment conglomerate and parent company of Ticketmaster announced the unprecedented postponement of all of its concerts, tours, and sporting events, watching their stock price tumble in the process. Their stock has since surged due to a $500 million injection from the government of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, who acquired a 5.7 percent stake.

Visit Live Nation's dedicated ticket relief website here for more information.