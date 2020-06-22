Marquee Dayclub at Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas to Resume Poolside DJ Sets

The city of Las Vegas is reigniting the hospitality industry after a citywide shutdown due to COVID-19.

With casinos already open, many wondered when the nightclubs and pools would open their doors. Earlier in the month, Flamingo Hotel and Casino quietly reopened their pool for those looking to cool off. Taking things a bit further, Marquee Dayclub at Cosmopolitan has announced that not only is the pool open for business, but there will also be live DJ sets as well. In addition to live music, attendees will also be able to enjoy bottle service, nighttime swims, and more.

Both fans and artists alike have been eager to return to shows since the worldwide live music community was decimated by the pandemic. Even though everyone is ready for life to get back to normal, the global health crisis is far from over. With that notion in mind, capacity at the pool parties is limited and reservations are required.

As of the time of writing, a number of performances at the now-reopened Marquee Dayclub at Cosmopolitan have been scheduled. You can view their full event calendar on the nightclub's website here.

H/T: Electronic Vegas