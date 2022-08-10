Avicii's "Waiting For Love" Eclipses 1 Billion Streams, Martin Garrix Pays Tribute In Heartfelt Post

Avicii has added another page to his story after "Waiting For Love" hit the one billion stream milestone.

The late dance music legend's single, the opening song on his celebrated sophomore album, Stories, recently joined Spotify's billion-stream club. To celebrate, Martin Garrix, who is credited as a songwriter and producer on the track, took to Instagram to cheer on the astounding achievement.

"I miss you @avicii! Waiting for love reached 1 billion streams today and I wish we could celebrate it together," Garrix wrote alongside a "heart" emoji.

In nabbing the milestone, "Waiting For Love" joins a number of dance tracks which have also established a place on the coveted list. Axwell /\ Ingrosso's "More Than You Know," David Guetta and Sia's "Titanium" and Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits," to name a few, are also part of group.

"Wake Me Up," a generational dance anthem by Avicii and Aloe Blacc, crossed the one billion stream mark just two short years ago.

Nicky Romero recently paid tribute to Avicii at Tomorrowland by closing out his set with "I Could Be The One," released back in 2012.

After the tragic death of Avicii in April 2018, the global EDM community was rattled to its core and many fans found themselves ambivalent about how dance music would recover from such a devastating loss. Artists, festivals and music companies from around the world have since rallied together to share their ongoing support for mental health and spread the importance of love, acceptance and vulnerability.

Watch the music video for "Waiting For Love" below.