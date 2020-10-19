Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Timbaland to Speak at 2020 Amsterdam Dance Event

While the 2020 Amsterdam Dance Event will look much different than previous iterations due to COVID-19, organizers are still bringing out some giants for this year's programming.

One particular program that has turned heads is the upcoming "Evolution of Our Sounds" panel discussion. The hourlong talk is set to feature insights from Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Timbaland and will be moderated by BBC Radio 1's Danny Howard.

The event description states that attendees will get to learn more about the artists' backgrounds and what it's like collaborating remotely, among other topics. "The three will be discussing the artists and recordings that formed their musical universe as they were growing up, the events and personalities that contributed to forming their view of the world, as well as their current and future projects," the description reads. "They will also be discussing what they learned from each other when working on joint projects, their favourite studio gear, workflow across multiple time zones, and what inspires them both musically and culturally from the world of today."

Also included is a special segment focusing on Timbaland's Beatclub music platform. The iconic music producer will detail the platform's future outlook and talk about exploring new markets. Production-minded viewers will also get to learn about an upcoming songwriting contest hosted by Timbaland and ADE.

"Evolution of Our Sounds" takes place on Friday, October 23rd during this year's Amsterdam Dance Event. More information on the discussion can be found on the conference's website here.

