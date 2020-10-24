Martin Garrix Moves PR In-House, Ends 8-Year Relationship With Previous Firm - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Martin Garrix Moves PR In-House, Ends 8-Year Relationship With Previous Firm

After working with The Media Nanny since the start of his career, Garrix announced the split October 22nd.
Martin Garrix has officially cut ties with The Media Nanny, his longtime PR firm whom he has worked with since 2012. In the future, Garrix's team will be handing all public relations matters in house. 

Announced October 22nd via a press statement, the news has not been circulated on his social media platforms, keeping the split fairly quiet. Clear and concise, the statement thanked The Media Nanny for “pleasant cooperation over the past 8 years," but didn't offer any details regarding the end of their relationship. 

The Media Nanny, an all-female PR firm based in The Netherlands, where Garrix is from, continues to represent other high-profile dance artists such as Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta and Disclosure. Garrix has so far been removed from their website's "Clients" section, but a quote of him complimenting the agency remains on their homepage. 

