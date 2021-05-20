Mass Gatherings Are No More Risky Than Shopping, According to Study

According to data gathered by the United Kingdom government's Event Research Programme, mass gatherings and events without COVID-19 safety measures—like social distancing and face coverings—are no riskier than retail shopping or eating at a restaurant.

Pilot events were held in Liverpool over the May Bank Holiday weekend without those safety regulations in place. Additional events like the FA Cup final and the 2021 BRIT Awards took place, with admission granted only to those with negative COVID-19 test results.

A large crowd at a Fabric London event. Fabric London

“We are still waiting for the final bits of data but the results so far have been very encouraging," a government representative told The Times.

“It will help make the case that these large events are not inherently more risky than other parts of the hospitality sector. It shows that there are things that you can do to make these settings as safe as other daily activities.”

Among those safety measures that can be taken: better ventilation and, of course, screening for COVID test results, as in all of the May Bank Holiday weekend events.

While the study's results are promising, the imminent future of large-scale gatherings and events in the UK remains uncertain.