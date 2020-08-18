Geofenced Streams Could Lead to Virtual Concert Tours

Haitian DJ Michael Brun is experimenting with a way to help artists earn additional revenue during the worldwide live music shutdown. Rather than perform as a part of a large livestreamed festival, he's exploring a new method for artists to limit their audience to fans in a particular area—geofencing.

By hosting geofenced livestreams, artists can host shows specifically in one city and justify admission based on the fact that it's an exclusive performance. When speaking with the Deccan Chronicle, Brun stated that he will be treating each city on his experimental virtual tour to exclusive setlists and stage production. This opens the door for other artists to follow in his footsteps and embark on virtual concert tours from the comfort and safety of their homes or studios.

Many artists have performed virtual sets for free since the start of the pandemic. Brun stated that these performers may have taken shows in an effort to stay in the public eye. "Nobody really knows when live music is going to come back, so you don’t want to just disappear," he said.

Brun has announced virtual stops in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago and will be using Zoom to host the digital concerts. Interestingly enough, NBA legend and DJ Shaquille O'Neal will be hosting a show in a similar manner later this week. Rather than being tied to a specific city, DJ Diesel will be performing exclusively to Penn State University students using Zoom.

