MusiCares Launches Free Virtual Event Series for Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental health has never been more important in the music industry.
After suffering blow after blow over the past two years due to the pandemic, music professionals around the globe were stripped of their income streams—and livelihoods. But as the music industry trends up, MusiCares wants the mental health of its professionals to grow in lockstep.
The RIAA's MusiCares program provides creatives around the globe with mental health awareness resources. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, they've launched a free series of events that are open to all.
You can check out the programming, courtesy of a press release MusiCares shared with EDM.com, below. Click the hyperlinks to register.
Recommended Articles
Kaskade Announces New Destination Music Festival In Cancún, Sun Soaked
Kaskade said the first-ever Sun Soaked "has become a unicorn in an over saturated festival world."
A Pioneering Nightlife Brand Wants to Turn Ibiza Into "The NFT Island"
Holders of the Party Degenerates NFTs will have unlimited access to Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza during the island's longest clubbing season in history.
Selina Combines Music, Culture and Coworking In Stunning Locales Around Tulum, Cancún
The Selina brand is well on its way towards establishing itself as one of the most exciting hospitality vendors worldwide.
- 5/3 – Talk Save Lives with American Foundation of Suicide Prevention
- Join MusiCares and Louisa Rocque from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to learn how to recognize and help those who are struggling with suicide in the music community.
- 5/9 – Living Your Best Life: General and Music Based approaches to Stress Management
- Join MusiCares, Broderick Leaks, PhD, and Danielle Lowe, MT-BC, MSW to learn helpful wellness tools and discuss how music music therapy can provide helpful insights to survive and thrive.
- 5/17 – How You Breathe is How You Are
- Join MusiCares and Sany Abrams for an empowering 60 minutes that includes an introduction to the neuroscience of breath.
- 5/19 – Mental Health Action Say with MTV Entertainment Group
- Join MusiCares, MTV, and hundreds of other organizations across social media to promote a shift from mental health awareness to mental health action.
- 5/25 – Disordered Eating and Disorders in the Entertainment Profession: What You Need to Know to Improve Your Relationship With Food And Your Body
- Join MusiCares and Melainie Rogers, Founder and CEO of BALANCE, to discuss the risk of eating disorders and disordered eating in the entertainment industry and tips to help those struggling with food behaviors.
In addition to MusiCares' Mental Health Awareness Month events, the organization hosts year-round support groups which highlight a diverse range of people and topics, such as addiction recovery, women, the LGBTQ community and Black music.
- Cyber Emotional Support Group (In Partnership with ASCAP)
- Every Thursday 4-5pm PT
- Every Friday 1-2pm PT
- Women’s Music Community Support Group
- Every Thursday 10-11am PT
- Black Music Community Support Group
- Every Thursday 12-1pm PT
- LGBTQ Music Community Support Group
- Every Wednesday 12-1pm PT
- Addiction Recovery Support Group
- Every Tuesday 1-2pm PT & 4-5pm PT
- Every Wednesday 6-7pm PT
- Every Thursday 2-3pm PT & 4-5pm PT
MusiCares members can also attend ongoing health clinics and services, weekly yoga practices, physical therapy, smoking cessation workshops and more. Sign up here.