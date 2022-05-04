MusiCares Launches Free Virtual Event Series for Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental health has never been more important in the music industry.

After suffering blow after blow over the past two years due to the pandemic, music professionals around the globe were stripped of their income streams—and livelihoods. But as the music industry trends up, MusiCares wants the mental health of its professionals to grow in lockstep.

The RIAA's MusiCares program provides creatives around the globe with mental health awareness resources. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, they've launched a free series of events that are open to all.

You can check out the programming, courtesy of a press release MusiCares shared with EDM.com, below. Click the hyperlinks to register.

In addition to MusiCares' Mental Health Awareness Month events, the organization hosts year-round support groups which highlight a diverse range of people and topics, such as addiction recovery, women, the LGBTQ community and Black music.

Cyber Emotional Support Group (In Partnership with ASCAP)

Every Thursday 4-5pm PT



Every Friday 1-2pm PT

Women’s Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday 10-11am PT

Black Music Community Support Group

Every Thursday 12-1pm PT

LGBTQ Music Community Support Group

Every Wednesday 12-1pm PT

Addiction Recovery Support Group

Every Tuesday 1-2pm PT & 4-5pm PT



Every Wednesday 6-7pm PT



Every Thursday 2-3pm PT & 4-5pm PT

MusiCares members can also attend ongoing health clinics and services, weekly yoga practices, physical therapy, smoking cessation workshops and more. Sign up here.