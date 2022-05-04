Skip to main content
MusiCares Launches Free Virtual Event Series for Mental Health Awareness Month

MusiCares continues to step up to the plate and offer top-tier services for music professionals around the globe.

Mental health has never been more important in the music industry. 

After suffering blow after blow over the past two years due to the pandemic, music professionals around the globe were stripped of their income streams—and livelihoods. But as the music industry trends up, MusiCares wants the mental health of its professionals to grow in lockstep. 

The RIAA's MusiCares program provides creatives around the globe with mental health awareness resources. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, they've launched a free series of events that are open to all.

You can check out the programming, courtesy of a press release MusiCares shared with EDM.com, below. Click the hyperlinks to register.

In addition to MusiCares' Mental Health Awareness Month events, the organization hosts year-round support groups which highlight a diverse range of people and topics, such as addiction recovery, women, the LGBTQ community and Black music.

  • Cyber Emotional Support Group (In Partnership with ASCAP)
    • Every Thursday 4-5pm PT
    • Every Friday 1-2pm PT
  • Women’s Music Community Support Group
    • Every Thursday 10-11am PT
  • Black Music Community Support Group
    • Every Thursday 12-1pm PT
  • LGBTQ Music Community Support Group
    • Every Wednesday 12-1pm PT
  • Addiction Recovery Support Group
    • Every Tuesday 1-2pm PT & 4-5pm PT
    • Every Wednesday 6-7pm PT
    • Every Thursday 2-3pm PT & 4-5pm PT

MusiCares members can also attend ongoing health clinics and services, weekly yoga practices, physical therapy, smoking cessation workshops and more. Sign up here

