Live Music Returning to Nashville Tomorrow

In phase two of Nashville, Tennessee's COVID-19 reopening plan, live music will be making its grand return. While this is exciting for the local music scene, this absolutely does not mean full-scale events or festivals will be permitted, as there are strict rules in place.

According to the new guidelines reported by Digital Music News, only two performers are allowed on stage at a time and only twenty-five people may be in attendance. In addition, performers and attendees must be at least ten feet apart at all times, equipment must be sanitized after each act concludes their set, and dance floors are strictly prohibited.

Alongside the live music resurrection, gyms, hair and nail salons, retail stores, and more are permitted to open their doors with capacity restrictions in place. You can view the city of Nashville's complete reopening roadmap on its dedicated COVID-19 response page here.

The city's official Twitter page also recently shared a link to a list of virtual attractions that include many music-related experiences for those who are not located in Nashville but want to get a taste of Music City.