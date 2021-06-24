Netherlands Nightlife to Return to Full Capacity

This Saturday at exactly 12:01 AM, Netherlands nightclubs will be thumping as loud as ever before once the country moves into its fourth phase of reopening after the COVID-19 lockdowns brought the live music scene to a screeching halt.

The country's nightlife industry will now reopen at full capacity beginning June 26th. Initially planned for June 30th, the return will take place four days early after the Netherlands government made the decision to move ahead into phase four, following phase three just two weeks ago. That phase saw restaurants, cafes, and bars reopen for indoor service, and an increase on the limit of permitted house guests.

Under phase four, "events where guests don't have an assigned seat, will be allowed subject to 1.5-metre distancing or entry passes, as well as other conditions," the Dutch government's website reads.

“Examples include festivals, concerts and funfairs. However, these events must take account of local rules and requirements, such as permits. Discotheques and nightclubs also fall under this provision.”

Dutch nightclubs will return Saturday, June 26th as the Netherlands' government enters the fourth phase of its reopening plan. Club NL Amsterdam

Clubbers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test within 40 hours prior to entry, but other restrictions like social distancing and mask wearing will not be enforced. Beginning July 1st, vaccination cards or antibody testing will also be admissible.

The Netherlands will nearly be back to normal as thousands of revelers eagerly enter nightclubs like Paradiso and RADION, which plans to reopen the following week, on July 2nd.