Netherlands Nightlife to Return to Full Capacity

Netherlands Nightlife to Return to Full Capacity

The reopening of Netherlands' nightlife is coming four days early.
Author:
Publish date:

Maurício Mascaro

The reopening of Netherlands' nightlife is coming four days early.

This Saturday at exactly 12:01 AM, Netherlands nightclubs will be thumping as loud as ever before once the country moves into its fourth phase of reopening after the COVID-19 lockdowns brought the live music scene to a screeching halt. 

The country's nightlife industry will now reopen at full capacity beginning June 26th. Initially planned for June 30th, the return will take place four days early after the Netherlands government made the decision to move ahead into phase four, following phase three just two weeks ago. That phase saw restaurants, cafes, and bars reopen for indoor service, and an increase on the limit of permitted house guests. 

Under phase four, "events where guests don't have an assigned seat, will be allowed subject to 1.5-metre distancing or entry passes, as well as other conditions," the Dutch government's website reads.

“Examples include festivals, concerts and funfairs. However, these events must take account of local rules and requirements, such as permits. Discotheques and nightclubs also fall under this provision.”

Dutch nightclubs will return Saturday, June 26th as the Netherlands' government enters the fourth phase of its reopening plan.

Dutch nightclubs will return Saturday, June 26th as the Netherlands' government enters the fourth phase of its reopening plan.

Clubbers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test within 40 hours prior to entry, but other restrictions like social distancing and mask wearing will not be enforced. Beginning July 1st, vaccination cards or antibody testing will also be admissible. 

The Netherlands will nearly be back to normal as thousands of revelers eagerly enter nightclubs like Paradiso and RADION, which plans to reopen the following week, on July 2nd.

Related

General
INDUSTRY

Switzerland's Nightclubs Reopen with Parties at Minimized Capacity

Swiss nightlife is finally on the mend.

General
INDUSTRY

Live Nation's Festival Republic Drafts "Full Capacity Plan" to Get Live Music Up and Running by November in the UK

Could the track and trace app be the answer to reopening live events in 2020?

China Nightclubs
NEWS

China's Nightlife Industry Reopens, Navigates Long Phase to Recovery

China's nightlife industry has been hard-hit, but a new sense of optimism lingers in the air.

general clubbing
INDUSTRY

Washington, D.C. to Lift Capacity Restrictions for Nightlife Venues This Summer

It seems D.C. summer is back on track, given a strong downtrend in COVID-19 cases month-over-month.

Heart Hands
OPINION

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger... Different: Nightlife In the Post-Pandemic World

Nightlife always finds a way.

general
INDUSTRY

England and Wales Push for Women's Safety via Police Patrols in Nightclubs

The Project Vigilant initiative comes as a measure to improve safety for women in bars and venues throughout the UK.

Nightclub
INDUSTRY

Spanish Government Orders Shutdown of Country's Nightlife Industry

The Health Minister has announced restrictions on nursing homes visits, public smoking, and the country's nightlife industry.

General
INDUSTRY

Full-Capacity Concerts, Music Festivals May Return in Texas and Mississippi After Lift of Mask Mandates

Businesses in Texas and Mississippi may no resume operations with no restrictions.