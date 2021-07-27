New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy
Publish date:

New Analysis Exposes Vast Gap Between Haves and Have Nots of the Streaming Economy

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.
Author:

Haithem Ferdi

An analysis by Music Business Worldwide founder Tim Ingham revealed just over 13,000 artists take home earnings of $50,000 annually, or 0.2% of creators.

For artists participating in the Big Tech-driven streaming economies of Apple Music, Spotify, and beyond, it's no secret that there's a vast chasm between the haves and the have nots. 

But how large is that gulf really? A new Rolling Stone piece published by Tim Ingham, founder of Music Business Worldwide, sought to answer that question by piecing together nuggets of data released by Spotify's own volition. Unfortunately, what unfolded was the revelation of deep inequality within an increasingly crowded digital landscape. 

It all starts from one sobering big picture statistic. Nearly 57,000 artists on Spotify are vying for their share of around $4.5 billion, which represents 90% of the royalties Spotify pays annually. According to Spotify's statistics outlined in their Loud & Clear value proposition, these artists are touted as a benchmark for success. But they collectively represent just 0.8% of the artists on the platform.

Streaming Data

A pie chart breakdown of the earnings enjoyed by tier for Spotify's top 0.8% of creators.

Recommended Articles

1568278778963
GEAR + TECH

These Cutting-Edge Audio Glasses Have Built-In Microphones and a Subwoofer

Fauna's innovative wearables are complete with two microphones, a touchpad, and a built-in sub-woofer.

kaskade sofi
EVENTS

Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

However, the divide increases dramatically when considering the estimated take-home pay for the upper echelons of creator society. Ingham defines this subset as artists making at least $50,000 or more annually, of which there are just 13,400 creators, or 0.2%. Even within this small subset of "haves," the lion's share of the rewards are enjoyed by few. That is encapsulated by the stat maintaining that only 870 artists take home over $1 million from Spotify per year.

In lieu of these statistics and more, the battle for fairer artist pay is beginning to find a new battleground at the federal level. Earlier this month, a UK Parliamentary probe prescribed a "complete reset" to the streaming economy for this very reason.

Related

Spotify money
INDUSTRY

Here's How Much Each Music Streaming Platform Pays Per Stream

Aggregate data was collected by The Trichordist.

deadmau5
INDUSTRY

High-Profile Music Publishers Have Filed a Lawsuit Against Roblox for Copyright Infringement

Like its rising tech counterparts, Roblox has found themselves in hot water over allegations of enabling users to stream unlicensed music.

Spotify money
INDUSTRY

Spotify's 10 Highest-Earning Artists Have Raked in a Combined $337 Million

The Chainsmokers and Calvin Harris are the top dance music earners on Spotify.

general
INDUSTRY

Spotify Editors See Rising Appetite for Underground Genres in Dance Music

As the dance music ecosystem matures, listeners are gravitating away from main stage EDM towards underground styles.

Spotify
INDUSTRY

UK Government Launches Investigation of Streaming Platforms' Economic Impact on the Music Industry

Officials are asking all those involved in the industry to share their experiences and assist the investigation.

Music Streaming
NEWS

UK Parliamentary Probe Results In Calls for "Complete Reset" of the Streaming Industry

The new report recommended the implementation of an equal 50/50 royalty split between artists and their labels.

Avicii
INDUSTRY

New Study Reveals Avicii's "Wake Me Up" As the Most Valuable Song From Sweden

The study reveals the most valuable song from every country, including many songs from electronic artists.

Twitch
NEWS

Proposed Law Could Make Streaming Copyrighted Material on Twitch Without Permission a Felony

Senator Thom Tillis is sponsoring the effort to make copyright infringement a felony offense for streamers.