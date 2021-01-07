The New CIA Logo is Getting Roasted for Its Resemblance to a Rave Flyer

What's more lit than secret CIA operations? More dope than clandestine government missions? More sick than protecting national security?

Those questions must have been the criteria for the CIA's new aesthetic rebrand, which has been lambasted for pandering to Millennials and Gen-Z in its goal to attract recruits. After the Central Intelligence Agency unveiled its chic 2021 re-skin, the Internet does what it does best—roast it.

The organization's new logo, which has been dragged for its resemblance to a voguish techno party flyer, looks as if it was designed by an anthropomorphized black v-neck. The dystopian rebrand produced some hysterical tweets, most of which liken it to an esoteric Detroit techno party that you wouldn't be invited to. After all, working in the CIA is dangerous, especially when you're at the mercy of Twitter.

Check out some of the best tweets below.