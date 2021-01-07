The New CIA Logo is Getting Roasted for Its Resemblance to a Rave Flyer

The New CIA Logo is Getting Roasted for Its Resemblance to a Rave Flyer

Who's excited for the CIA's next techno EP?
Author:
Publish date:

CIA.gov

What's more lit than secret CIA operations? More dope than clandestine government missions? More sick than protecting national security? 

Those questions must have been the criteria for the CIA's new aesthetic rebrand, which has been lambasted for pandering to Millennials and Gen-Z in its goal to attract recruits. After the Central Intelligence Agency unveiled its chic 2021 re-skin, the Internet does what it does best—roast it.

The organization's new logo, which has been dragged for its resemblance to a voguish techno party flyer, looks as if it was designed by an anthropomorphized black v-neck. The dystopian rebrand produced some hysterical tweets, most of which liken it to an esoteric Detroit techno party that you wouldn't be invited to. After all, working in the CIA is dangerous, especially when you're at the mercy of Twitter.

Check out some of the best tweets below.

Related

General
INDUSTRY

England to Experience Influx of Illegal Summer Raves, According to Experts

“I don’t think there is anyone in our industry who couldn’t see this coming.”

The Stud
INDUSTRY

Historic Venue The Stud, Oldest Gay Bar In San Francisco, Is Closing Its Doors

Another storied venue sadly bites the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.

Carl cox
INDUSTRY

Carl Cox on Socially Distanced Nightlife: "It Defies the Ethos of What Brings Us Together"

The house music legend is yearning for the clubbing nights of yesteryear.

native-instruments-daniel-haver-mate-galic-1400x1050-1
INDUSTRY

The CEO and President of Native Instruments Have Each Resigned

The departure follows the former CEO's comments that 2020 was on course to be the best fiscal year in the company's history.

concert
INDUSTRY

Passion Fuels Everything: How Everyday People Keep The Rave Scene Alive

Some of the biggest shows in your city are thrown by everyday people!

fluffy cloud
FEATURES

Introducing The Fluffy Cloud, the UFO-Like 360° Immersive Stage That is Reinventing Live Performances

Following its debut at Burning Man 2019, The Fluffy Cloud is poised to shake up the live music industry with its subversive design and eye-popping visual components.

10382420_10154189583555074_4885370105800582823_o
INDUSTRY

Richie Hawtin on Income Equality in Dance Music: "We're Trying to Fix a Problem That We've Lost Control of"

The legendary techno producer waxed poetic about a number of timely issues in EDM on the "Interdependence" podcast.

Scooter Braun
INDUSTRY

Scooter Braun Listed as Songwriter in New Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Single

The music mogul, who manages both Ariana and Bieber along with EDM superstars David Guetta and Steve Angello, is now officially a songwriter.