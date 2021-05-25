New York Venues Receive Green Light to Open at Capacity—But Must Ask for Proof of Vaccination

Around 45% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated thus far, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

In a wide-ranging speech from the stage at Radio City Music Hall, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explained that within the next month venues will begin operating at full capacity provided they request proof of vaccination from attendees.

IQ reports that on June 19th, Radio City will open at full capacity and attendees will be required to present a vaccine passport—likely New York's Excelsior Pass—in order to enter the venue.

Cuomo explained his view that attendance scalability is predicated upon the amount of tickets allocated to vaccinated patrons. "I encourage [private venues] to have a high percentage available for vaccinated people," he said. "Radio City is going to be 100%, I encourage that, because that's an incentive for people to get vaccinated. In some ways, I think the private sector can offer more effective incentives than government can."

This has allowed major events, including Sunday's NBA Playoff game between the Knicks and the Hawks, to take place with a crowd of around 15,000. Vaccinated patrons were not required to wear a mask or socially distance once seated.

