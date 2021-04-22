The Funk Hunters’ Nick Middleton Partners With Grant Paley to Launch Midnight Agency

"Midnight is about taking back control for our artists, building new revenue streams, and navigating the ever-changing demands."
Nick Middleton/Grant Paley

Grant Paley—an award-winning artist and longtime agent—has partnered with Nick Middleton of the The Funk Hunters to launch their very own artist agency.

The two industry giants announced their Canadian boutique agency earlier this month, having established a diverse roster of 30 artists including Chali 2na, Gone Gone Beyond, The Librarian, and Stickybuds, among others.

"Our roster at Midnight Agency represents some of the most forward thinking, diverse and technologically savvy individuals I’ve ever met," Paley said in a statement.

Midnight Agency's full roster at launch on April 6th, 2021

The full roster from the launch of Midnight Agency on April 6th, 2021.

What makes this new boutique agency so appealing is that it has been created by artists, for artists. Paley, the agency's president and co-founder, spent the early years of his career touring the globe as the frontman and DJ of the musical group Moses Mayes. He went on to become a prolific music agent at Paquin Artists Agency for 12 years before departing to join Middleton to create an independent music and arts agency. 

Middleton is the CEO and co-founder of Midnight Agency and the CEO of Westwood Recordings in addition to his musical work with The Funk Hunters. Both Middleton and Paley have notable experience in the industry and can provide quality guidance and assistance, focusing on each artists' individual needs.

While it is clear times are changing, the Midnight Agency strives to support their talented team by boosting the roster's online presence and helping them explore new opportunities digitally. Twitch has been especially essential during the pandemic, and streamers such as JessU, Pyka, Guns, and The Funk Hunters have been making the most of the platform.

Midnight Agency strives to assist artists as they utilize both streaming and live experiences, in order to maximize their individual revenue possibilities. According to Middleton, "Midnight is about taking back control for our artists, building new revenue streams, and navigating the ever-changing demands of how to deliver art and shared music experiences in a post-COVID era."

