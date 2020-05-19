NYC Nightlife United Launches Emergency Fund for COVID-19 Relief

Relief efforts to support a distressed nightlife sector are underway in New York. NYC Nightlife United is an emergency relief source aiming to support venues and staff impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effort is being led by the combined forces of AdHoc Presents, Brooklyn-based venue Friends and Lovers, arts nonprofit The Solo Foundation, and PR firm Grandstand Media.

Small businesses will be part of the first phase of relief distribution. Starting June 5th, eligible New York-based businesses will be able to apply for up to $20,000 in aid. The start date for individual relief applications is expected to arrive one month later on July 5th.

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Ric Leichtung of AdHoc Presents communicated the need for a targeted approach toward assisting the fractured nightlife sector. “Businesses in live music need immediate aid and face challenges unique to our industry, but there were no relief programs made just for us," he said. "We’re fiercely independent people who tap into our community to make the changes we want to see happen. When there’s no road paved for us, we make the concrete.”

The fund is currently seeking tax-deductible donations from both individual and institutional level donors to power the effort, which you can contribute here. For those seeking financial assistance, additional guidelines on eligibility for the program are available on the NYC Nightlife United FAQ page.