Skip to main content
ODESZA Had the Smallest Touring Carbon Footprint of All Electronic Artists In 2022: Study

ODESZA Had the Smallest Touring Carbon Footprint of All Electronic Artists In 2022: Study

ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" tour was the most eco-friendly of all electronic music acts last year.

Julian Bajsel

ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" tour was the most eco-friendly of all electronic music acts last year.

Touring is a key element to the global success of any artist. But how much of their constant travel leads to excessive carbon emissions?

A new study published by Payless Power has revealed ODESZA as the artists with the smallest carbon footprint of any electronic music act who toured in 2022.

The study's methodology examined Billboard rankings to identify the most popular artists from six different genres—EDM, hip-hop/rap, pop, metal, country and classic rock—before analyzing their tour dates to estimate carbon emissions. To determine CO2 emissions from driving, the company based calculations on a tour bus that averages eight miles per gallon. Flight CO2 emissions were based on a plane producing 53 pounds of CO2 per mile.

odesza

ODESZA performing at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles during 2022's "The Last Goodbye" tour.

When it came to EDM tours, the total flight emissions averaged 1,655 metric tons of CO2 while driving emissions balanced out to an average of 83 metric tons. ODESZA, meanwhile, racked up a mere 242 from flight emissions and an astonishing 12 from driving.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

odesza
INDUSTRY

ODESZA Had the Smallest Touring Carbon Footprint of All Electronic Artists In 2022: Study

ODESZA's "The Last Goodbye" tour was the most eco-friendly of all electronic music acts last year.

By Mikala Lugen
deadmau5 rezz
NEWS

"Rezzmau5": Rezz Reveals First-Ever B2B DJ Set With deadmau5 In 2023

"I went to this festival when I was 16 and saw deadmau5 close it out, which inspired me to later make music myself," Rezz said.

By Nick Yopko
suahn
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SUAHN's Ferocious Sable Valley Debut, "Red Light"

"Red Light" is a relentless ode to industrial rave music.

By Jason Heffler

Moreover, ODESZA's eco-friendly amphitheater tour came in fourth overall among the 90 examined in the study. The esteemed electronic music duo partnered with REVERB in an effort to make the tour carbon-neutral or carbon-negative. Taking steps to limit the tour’s waste, they avoided the use of over 50,000 single-use plastic bottles, according to the environmental nonprofit's impact report.

The ODESZA Action Village encouraged the duo's fans to take "meaningful action for people and the planet" each night of their "The Last Goodbye" tour.

The ODESZA Action Village encouraged the duo's fans to take "meaningful action for people and the planet" each night of their "The Last Goodbye" tour.

So what does this mean for ODESZA? The duo strategically booked their tour stops to reduce its environmental impact, prioritizing proximity and efficiency while using low-emission transportation.

According to the study, ODESZA joins Ed Sheeran, Steely Dan, Pink Floyd and Chris Brown as the top five globally touring artists in 2022 with the lowest carbon footprint. The other most eco-friendly artists from the electronic dance music space were David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris and Kaskade.

Follow ODESZA: 

Facebook: facebook.com/odesza
Instagram: instagram.com/odesza
Twitter: twitter.com/odesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XfR8aX

Related

odesza
EVENTS

ODESZA Announce 2022 Amphitheater Tour: See the Full List of Cities and Dates

ODESZA partnered with the nonprofit REVERB to make the 25-city tour a carbon-negative event.

JBAJSEL_ODESZA_TLG-APPROVED SELECT 4
EVENTS

"We're Back": ODESZA Return for First Live Show In Three Years

ODESZA unveiled all-new visuals and production at the sold-out show in Seattle, which sets in motion an innovative tour with ambitions to be carbon negative.

ReCycling Tour
Lifestyle

Years on the Road Led to This Electronic Artist's 1,000 Mile Bike Tour to Save the Environment

The ReCycling Tour is the environmentally friendly counterpart to a conventional concert tour.

Photo by Sebastian Ervi
INDUSTRY

AEG Presents Launches New Sustainability Initiative, Climate Positive Touring

The initiative will primarily seek to reduce tour-related carbon emissions to net zero or better.

tma2
GEAR + TECH

AIAIAI Overhauls Its Headphone Materials to Reduce Carbon Footprint

The esteemed audio brand is deepening its commitment to sustainability.

sofi tukker
FEATURES

22 Game-Changing Electronic Albums Coming In 2022

2022 is going to be a banner year for electronic dance music.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Confirm New Music In 2022

The superstar electronic music trio haven't released new original music since 2018.

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Teases Duo's Return to the Stage In 2022

ODESZA haven't performed since embarking on a massive summer 2019 tour, but their return appears to be on the horizon.